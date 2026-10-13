Championship - Game Week 10 13 Oct 2026 - 14:45 SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and West Bromwich Albion will kick off at 19:45.

Gemini

Wrexham vs West Brom is available to watch live on Sky Sports+ in the UK. Use the affiliate link below to access the broadcast.

Wrexham host West Bromwich Albion at SToK Cae Ras in the EFL Championship, with Phil Parkinson's side looking to build on a mixed run of results in front of their own supporters.

The Red Dragons sit 15th in the table, a position that reflects a season of inconsistency so far. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Derby County, and Wrexham will be eager to claim three points against a side they know well from earlier in the campaign.

West Brom arrive in North Wales in ninth place under James Morrison, sitting close enough to the top six to make this a meaningful fixture for their promotion ambitions. The Baggies have had a difficult recent stretch, losing their last two Championship matches.

This fixture carries extra weight given the clubs met twice last season. The head-to-head record between these sides is tight, and neither team can afford to drop points if they want to keep pace with the division's front-runners.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham vs West Brom live, read on below.

How to watch Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Wrexham have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches, scoring five goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Derby County on October 10. The low point of that run came in a 6-0 loss to West Ham United in September, though Wrexham did follow that with a 2-1 win over Southampton.

West Brom have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Championship outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City on October 10, following an earlier 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Baggies did show resilience earlier in the sequence, beating Derby County 1-0 away and Watford 1-0 at home.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when West Brom hosted Wrexham in the Championship and the match finished 2-2. Before that, Wrexham hosted West Brom in August 2025, with the Baggies winning 3-2 at SToK Cae Ras. Across the two recorded meetings, West Brom hold one win to Wrexham's none, with one draw.

Standings

In the Championship table, West Brom sit ninth while Wrexham are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: