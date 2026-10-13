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Championship
team-logoWrexham
SToK Cae Ras
team-logoWest Bromwich Albion
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How to watch today's Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, confirmed team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion
Wrexham
West Bromwich Albion
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Wrexham and West Bromwich Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 10
SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and West Bromwich Albion will kick off at 19:45.

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Wrexham vs West Brom is available to watch live on Sky Sports+ in the UK. Use the affiliate link below to access the broadcast.

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Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion lineups

3-4-2-1
Wrexham crest
Wrexham
WRE
page.match.formation.title
West Bromwich Albion crest
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
4-4-2
team-logoA. PattersonD. HyamD. HyamC. DoyleC. DoyleZ. VynerZ. Vynerteam-logoB. WhitemanI. KaboreI. KaboreG. DobsonG. DobsonC. O'HareC. O'Hareteam-logoJ. EkomieO. RathboneO. RathboneK. MooreK. MooreM. O'LearyM. O'LearyB. PereiraB. PereiraG. CampbellG. Campbellteam-logoC. StylesC. MephamC. MephamH. WhitwellH. WhitwellR. NzingoulaR. Nzingoulateam-logoI. PriceJ. MolumbyJ. Molumbyteam-logoB. StewartT. CollyerT. Collyer
West Bromwich Albion crest
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
3-4-2-1
Wrexham

Starting XI

West Bromwich Albion

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Parkinson
  • J. Morrison

Wrexham host West Bromwich Albion at SToK Cae Ras in the EFL Championship, with Phil Parkinson's side looking to build on a mixed run of results in front of their own supporters.

The Red Dragons sit 15th in the table, a position that reflects a season of inconsistency so far. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Derby County, and Wrexham will be eager to claim three points against a side they know well from earlier in the campaign.

West Brom arrive in North Wales in ninth place under James Morrison, sitting close enough to the top six to make this a meaningful fixture for their promotion ambitions. The Baggies have had a difficult recent stretch, losing their last two Championship matches.

This fixture carries extra weight given the clubs met twice last season. The head-to-head record between these sides is tight, and neither team can afford to drop points if they want to keep pace with the division's front-runners.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham vs West Brom live, read on below.

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How to watch Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

WRE

WRE - Form

SWA
D0-0
BUR
D1-1
WHU
L6-0
SOU
W2-1
DER
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
WBA

WBA - Form

WAT
W1-0
DER
W0-1
QPR
D1-1
WOL
L1-0
BIR
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Wrexham have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches, scoring five goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Derby County on October 10. The low point of that run came in a 6-0 loss to West Ham United in September, though Wrexham did follow that with a 2-1 win over Southampton.

West Brom have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five Championship outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City on October 10, following an earlier 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Baggies did show resilience earlier in the sequence, beating Derby County 1-0 away and Watford 1-0 at home.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

WrexhamDrawWest Bromwich Albion
0
1
1
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
2
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
FT
Championship
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
2
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
3
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when West Brom hosted Wrexham in the Championship and the match finished 2-2. Before that, Wrexham hosted West Brom in August 2025, with the Baggies winning 3-2 at SToK Cae Ras. Across the two recorded meetings, West Brom hold one win to Wrexham's none, with one draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
9621157+820
W
W
W
L
D
2
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
95311712+518
W
D
D
W
W
3
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
4
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
95131513+216
W
W
W
D
W
5
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
84221511+414
L
W
W
D
L
6
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
7
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
93511311+214
W
D
W
L
D
8
MillwallMillwallMIL
94231615+114
W
D
D
L
W
9
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
9423109+114
L
L
D
W
W
10
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
94231213-114
D
W
L
L
W
11
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
95222010+1013
W
L
W
W
D
12
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
9342811-313
D
L
D
D
L
13
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
93331413+112
W
D
W
L
L
14
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
93331211+112
W
L
L
W
L
15
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
92521013-311
D
W
L
D
D
16
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
9324711-411
L
L
W
W
D
17
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
93151217-510
L
W
W
L
L
18
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
93061719-29
L
L
L
W
W
19
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
8224911-28
L
D
D
W
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
9225714-78
L
L
L
W
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
91441114-37
L
W
L
D
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
91441317-47
W
D
L
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
9135815-76
D
D
L
L
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
9117816-84
L
D
L
L
W
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, West Brom sit ninth while Wrexham are 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs West Bromwich Albion today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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