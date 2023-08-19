Wrexham vs Swindon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the EFL League Two match between Wrexham and Swindon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham are set to welcome Swindon Town to the Racecourse Ground for Saturday's EFL League Two meeting.

Both teams come into the tie on the back of a win in their previous game. In their first football league game in 15 years was a 5-3 loss to MK Dons, but the Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mcelhenney co-owned outfit are now on a three-game unbeaten run following a 4-2 win over Walsall.

While the Red Dragons also made progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup, Swindon were ousted in the first round of the tournament but are so far unbeaten in the league as they come off a 2-1 win over Forest Green Rovers.

Wrexham vs Swindon kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 10am ET / 3pm BST Venue: Racecourse Stadium

The EFL League Two match between Wrexham and Swindon will be played at the Racecourse Stadium in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 3pm BST on August 19 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Wrexham vs Swindon online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through EFL iFollow. It is also available to stream live on the Wrexham Player - the club's official video streaming service, which also posts highlights.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Highlights of Wrexham games are usually posted on the club's official YouTube channel, while unique bitesize highlights packages featuring voiceovers from co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been shared on TikTok - the club's principal shirt sponsor - garnering millions of views.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

With Paul Mullin out with a punctured lung from their pre-season tour to the USA, James McClean and Jordan Davies are also unavailable for the tie on account of a knee injury and muscle problem, respectively.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is likely to continue with a back three of Eoghan O'Connell, Ben Tozer and William Boyle, in front of Ben Foster in goal, with Anthony Forde and Jacob Mendy operating as the full-backs.

Jacob Bicketstaff and Ollie Palmer are set to continue up front after their strikes against Wilsall, while Billy Waters would also be pushing for a start.

Wrexham possible XI: Foster; O'Connell, Tozer, Boyle; Forde, Jones, Young, Lee, Mendy; Palmer, Bickerstaff

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nicholas, Lainton, Foster, Howard Defenders: Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, Butler, McFadzean, Mendy, Hosannah Midfielders: O’Connor, Young, Cannon, Jones, McAlinden, Forde, Barnett, Lee Forwards: Waters, Palmer, McAlinder, Dalby, Bickerstaff

Swindon team news

It will be a while until Reece Devine can return from a hamstring surgery, with Tyrese Shade and Tom Clayton also ruled out for Saturday's game.

A few changes can be expected after the likes of Saidou Khan, Benn Ward and Jacob Wakeling all started on the bench against Forest Green Rovers.

Courtney Baker-Richardson and Shilow Tracey also hope to feature in the XI, at the cost of either Charlie Austin and Jake Young in attack.

Swindon possible XI: Mahoney; Goodwin-Malife, Brewitt, Blake-Tracy; Hutton, Khan, Kinsella, Uwakwe; Kemp; Tracey, Austin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brann, Mahoney Defenders: Godwin-Malife, Brewitt, Blake-Tracy, Minturn, Ward, Hutton, Genesini Midfielders: Fox, Kinsella, McEachran, Cain, Khan, Uwakwe, Kemp Forwards: Wakeling, Austin, Hepburn-Murphy, Young

Head-to-Head Record

Here are the last five times Wrexham and Swindon Town faced each other across all competitions, with the last encounter played way back in 2009.

Date Match Competition Nov 28, 2009 Wrexham 0-1 Swindon Town FA Cup Jan 13, 2007 Swindon Town 2-1 Wrexham League Two Sep 9, 2006 Wrexham 2-1 Swindon Town League Two Mar 19, 2005 Swindon Town 4-2 Wrexham League One Aug 7, 2004 Wrexham 2-1 Swindon Town League One

