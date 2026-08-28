Championship - Game Week 3 28 Aug 2026 - 15:00 SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Birmingham City will kick-off at 28 Aug 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Wrexham vs Birmingham City is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Wrexham host Birmingham City at SToK Cae Ras in the Championship, as Phil Parkinson's side look to build on their early-season results in front of their own supporters in North Wales.

The Red Dragons have made a modest start to the 2026-27 campaign, picking up back-to-back draws against Cardiff City and Watford. Both points dropped at home will sting for a club with ambitions that have grown considerably since their arrival in the second tier.

Off the pitch, Wrexham's ambitions are reflected in their transfer activity. The club are closing in on a £2 million deal for Manchester City defender Issa Kabore, who spent last season on loan at the Racecourse Ground, while reports suggest they are also pursuing a club-record move for Lyon playmaker Pavel Sulc as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney push for a promotion charge.

Birmingham arrive in Wales carrying their own off-field noise. Chris Davies remains in charge at St Andrew's Knighthead Park, with the club's board — including NFL icon Tom Brady — publicly committed to avoiding a hasty managerial change after the Wayne Rooney episode. The focus, according to those close to the club, is squarely on reaching the Premier League.

On the pitch, Birmingham's form is mixed. A 6-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford on Tuesday evening will have done nothing for confidence, even allowing for rotation. Davies' side had shown defensive resilience earlier in the campaign, but that result exposed vulnerabilities that Wrexham will be eager to target.

Both sides sit close together in the Championship table, separated by just one place, which gives this fixture an added edge for two clubs with very different stories but identical short-term targets.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Phil Parkinson has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Wrexham ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Chris Davies is similarly without confirmed team news for Birmingham City. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Blues at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Further squad information will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Wrexham have won none, drawn two, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Championship draw with Watford on August 22, following an earlier 1-1 draw against Cardiff City in the league. The Red Dragons also suffered a 1-0 Carabao Cup exit to Middlesbrough and back-to-back 1-0 friendly defeats against Sunderland and Liverpool. Wrexham have scored three goals and conceded four across those five outings, and are yet to win a competitive match this season.

Birmingham City have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a heavy 6-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford on August 25, a result that followed a 2-2 Championship draw with Bristol City on August 22. Earlier in the run, Birmingham drew 0-0 with Sheffield United, beat Swansea City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup, and drew 2-2 with Barcelona in a pre-season friendly. The Blues have scored six goals and conceded ten across their last five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 12, 2026, when Birmingham City beat Wrexham 2-0 in a Championship fixture at St Andrew's. Before that, the clubs drew 1-1 at SToK Cae Ras in October 2025 and 1-1 again at the same venue in a League One fixture in January 2025. Across the four most recent competitive meetings, Birmingham hold the stronger record with one win and two draws to Wrexham's none, with one Birmingham win also recorded in a League One encounter in September 2024.

Standings

In the Championship table, Wrexham sit 13th while Birmingham City are placed 14th heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: