Championship - Game Week 6 20 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Molineux Stadium

Today's game between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portsmouth will kick off at 20 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Wolves vs Portsmouth is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Use the link below to access the stream.





Wolverhampton Wanderers host Portsmouth at Molineux Stadium in the Championship, with both clubs looking to improve their standing in a division where margins are tight and momentum shifts quickly.

Wolves come into this fixture under Cesar Peixoto having won their last outing, a 2-1 comeback victory at Burnley that showed real character. Fer Lopez and Tawanda Chirewa scored to overturn a deficit created by Jamie Vardy's opener, giving Wolves a result that will have lifted spirits at Molineux.

That win, though, followed back-to-back Championship defeats, including a 3-1 loss to Bolton Wanderers, so Peixoto will know consistency remains the challenge.

Wolves are also dealing with a significant injury blow. Raul Jimenez, the 35-year-old forward, has been ruled out until January after requiring corrective knee surgery, a setback that affects both club and country ahead of a busy period.

Portsmouth arrive in decent form under John Mousinho, having won their two most recent Championship fixtures, including a 3-2 victory over Sheffield United and a 1-0 win at Norwich City. The visitors sit 13th in the table but will sense an opportunity against a Wolves side that has been inconsistent at home.

For TV channel details, live stream options, and everything else you need to watch this Championship fixture, read on.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Portsmouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Wolves manager Cesar Peixoto has no probable lineup confirmed ahead of this fixture, and the club has not announced specific injury or suspension updates at this stage. The most notable absence remains Raul Jimenez, who is sidelined until January following knee surgery. Further team news updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho is similarly without a confirmed lineup at this point, with no injury or suspension information currently available. Updates will be added as they emerge ahead of the match.

Form

Wolves head into this match with a mixed recent record, taking two wins from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing brought a 2-1 Championship win at Burnley, a result that snapped a run of two consecutive league defeats. Before that, a 3-1 loss to Bolton Wanderers and a 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough had applied pressure on Peixoto's side. A 1-0 home win over West Bromwich Albion in late September offered some earlier encouragement, though a Carabao Cup exit to Everton by the same scoreline rounded out a difficult stretch.

Portsmouth arrive with confidence, having won their last two Championship matches. A 3-2 victory over Sheffield United was followed by a 1-0 win at Norwich City, giving Mousinho's side back-to-back wins for the first time in this run. Prior to that, a 1-0 defeat to Southampton interrupted a sequence that included draws against Blackburn Rovers and Charlton Athletic. Portsmouth have shown they can score and grind out results in equal measure.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League in May 2010, when Portsmouth won 3-1 at Fratton Park. Across the five previous head-to-head fixtures on record, Portsmouth hold a slight edge, with two wins to Wolves' one and two matches ending level. The sides have not met in a competitive fixture since that 2010 encounter, making this Championship clash their first meeting in over 16 years.

Standings

In the Championship table, Wolves sit eighth while Portsmouth are placed 13th, with the gap between the sides making this a fixture that carries real importance for both clubs' ambitions in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Portsmouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: