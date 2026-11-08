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FA Cup
team-logoWimborne Town
The Wyatt Homes Stadium
team-logoCrawley Town
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 1
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Wimborne Town vs. Crawley Town live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Wimborne Town vs Crawley Town
Wimborne Town
Crawley Town
FA Cup

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Wimborne Town vs Crawley Town in live FA Cup action today.

How to watch Wimborne Town vs Crawley Town with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandTNT Sport 1
Hong KongM Plus Live
SingaporeStarHub TV+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

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FA Cup - Game Week 1
The Wyatt Homes Stadium

Wimborne Town host Crawley Town at The Wyatt Homes Stadium in Wimborne in what promises to be a compelling FA Cup tie between sides from different tiers of English football.

Tim Sills' Wimborne side arrive in excellent shape. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions have underlined their credentials as a non-league outfit capable of causing problems on a cup run.

Their most recent outing was a 2-0 victory over Chippenham Town, continuing a productive run that has included a 3-0 win against Gosport Borough and a 1-4 away triumph at Taunton Town in the FA Trophy.

Crawley Town come into the fixture under Kevin Blackwell with a mixed run of League Two results. A win at Oldham Athletic last time out will have lifted spirits, though back-to-back defeats before that draw showed inconsistency in their recent form.

The gap in league level makes this a classic FA Cup scenario, with the non-league hosts looking to add a Football League scalp to their cup journey.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Wimborne Town vs Crawley Town.

Team news & squads

Wimborne Town vs Crawley Town Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Sills

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