League One - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 07:30 The Brick Community Stadium

Today's game between Wigan Athletic and Stockport County will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 12:30.

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Wigan Athletic vs Stockport County is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options for this League One fixture are listed below.

Wigan Athletic host Stockport County at The Brick Community Stadium in Wigan in a League One fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs, albeit for very different reasons.

Gary Caldwell's side come into this game under pressure. Three defeats from their last four League One outings have left Wigan sitting in the relegation zone, and the need for a response at home is clear.

Stockport arrive in a more settled position. Jim McNulty's team sit ninth in the table and have shown they can score goals freely, most recently putting five past Wycombe Wanderers before a setback at Luton Town last time out.

The two clubs have met frequently in recent seasons, with their rivalry producing competitive, often tight encounters. Stockport won the last League One meeting between the sides back in February, beating Wigan 4-2 away from home.

For Wigan, three points here would offer a platform to climb away from danger. For Stockport, a win on the road would push them closer to the top half and underline their promotion credentials.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Wigan Athletic vs Stockport County, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Wigan Athletic vs Stockport County with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gary Caldwell's Wigan Athletic have no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the picture becomes clearer.

Stockport County manager Jim McNulty is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided, and further information is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Wigan Athletic have won one of their last five matches across all competitions, recording a 3-1 victory over Milton Keynes Dons on September 2 as their most recent result. Their other win in this run came against Aston Villa Academy in the EFL Trophy, 3-2. They have lost three times in that stretch, including a 0-2 defeat to Leyton Orient and a 3-2 loss to Cambridge United, conceding eight goals across their five games while scoring nine.

Stockport County have won three of their last five, with their most recent outing ending in a 2-0 defeat at Luton Town on September 2. Their best result in this run was a 5-1 thrashing of Wycombe Wanderers, and they also beat Plymouth Argyle 3-1 away from home. Stockport have scored 15 goals across their last five matches and conceded eight, including a 6-3 EFL Trophy win over Everton Academy.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in League One on February 21, 2026, when Stockport County beat Wigan Athletic 4-2 at Edgeley Park. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Stockport have won two, Wigan have won two, and one match ended level, with the sides also drawing 1-1 in both an EFL Trophy tie and a League One fixture during the 2025-26 season. Wigan's wins in this run include a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory at home and a 2-0 League One result from February 2025.

Standings

In League One, Wigan Athletic currently sit 22nd while Stockport County are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wigan Athletic vs Stockport County today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: