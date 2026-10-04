WSL - Game Week 5 4 Oct 2026 - 09:00 The Chigwell Construction Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United Women and Chelsea FC Women will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Gemini

West Ham Women vs Chelsea Women is available to watch live on TV and via live stream in the UK through Sky Sports. Coverage is available across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Mix. Subscribers can also stream the match live through NowTV.





Chelsea Women travel to the Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham to face West Ham United Women in a WSL fixture that puts two sides at very different ends of the table against each other.

Sonia Bompastor's Chelsea arrive having drawn 0-0 with Lyon in the Women's Champions League midweek, a result that kept their continental campaign ticking over despite failing to find the net against one of Europe's most formidable sides.

West Ham come into this fixture under Rita Guarino, sitting at the foot of the WSL table and searching for consistency after a mixed run of results that has included wins in cup competition but defeats in the league.

Chelsea have been the dominant force in recent meetings between these clubs, and Bompastor will expect her squad to maintain that level of performance as they look to hold their place near the top of the division.

For West Ham, this represents an opportunity to test themselves against the strongest opposition the WSL has to offer, with Guarino's side needing points to climb clear of trouble sooner rather than later.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham Women vs Chelsea Women live.

How to watch West Ham United Women vs Chelsea FC Women with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Ham are managed by Rita Guarino, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor will name her squad after the midweek Champions League trip to Lyon. No confirmed absences have been reported for the away side at this stage, with further team news anticipated before the match.

Form

West Ham head into this match with a mixed record across their last five games, picking up three wins alongside two defeats. Their most recent outing brought a 3-1 victory over Southampton in the WSL Cup, though league form has been harder to come by, with losses to Manchester United and Everton in their two most recent WSL outings. Guarino's side have shown they can score goals, but defensive consistency has proven elusive.

Chelsea's recent run tells a different story. Bompastor's side have won three of their last five matches, with their only defeat-free result outside of wins coming in Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Lyon. Their WSL form has been strong, including a 1-0 win over Arsenal and a 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United earlier in the run. Chelsea have conceded just once across their last five matches, underlining the defensive solidity that has defined their season so far.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 5-0 Chelsea win at Kingsmeadow in January 2026, a result that continued a pattern of heavy defeats for West Ham in this fixture. Across the last five encounters, Chelsea have been dominant, winning four times with one draw, scoring 16 goals and conceding just two. West Ham's sole point in that run came from a 2-2 draw at Kingsmeadow in March 2025.

Standings

In the WSL table, Chelsea sit third and are firmly in contention at the top of the division, while West Ham are bottom and in pressing need of points to move off the foot of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United Women vs Chelsea FC Women today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: