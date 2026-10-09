Championship - Game Week 9 9 Oct 2026 - 15:00 London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers will kick off at 9 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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West Ham vs QPR is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The match is also available through NowTV and Sky Sports Ultra HDR for eligible subscribers.





West Ham United host Queens Park Rangers at the London Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

The Hammers come into this game in decent shape. Three wins from their last five matches, including a commanding 6-0 demolition of Wrexham, have given Nuno Espirito Santo's side genuine momentum in the second tier.

QPR arrive in east London in a more cautious mood. Julien Stephan's side have drawn three of their last five Championship outings and have not won on the road since early September.

With West Ham sitting second in the Championship table, they will be eager to protect their place among the automatic promotion contenders. QPR, positioned sixth, know that a result here could keep them in touching distance of the top two.

The head-to-head record offers West Ham some comfort. The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 2-1 West Ham victory in the FA Cup in January 2026.

For viewers looking to catch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





How to watch West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nuno Espirito Santo has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of the match, with full team news expected to be confirmed closer to kick-off.

For QPR, Julien Stephan is similarly without confirmed absentees in the available information. Updates on both squads will be added as they are released.

Form

West Ham have collected three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Millwall in the Championship, following a 2-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Fulham. The Hammers' strongest showing in that run was the 6-0 win over Wrexham, and they also claimed a 3-0 victory against Derby County. Across those five games, West Ham scored 15 goals and conceded six.

QPR have gone one win, three draws, and one defeat in their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Preston North End, and they also drew 1-1 with West Bromwich Albion and 0-0 with Charlton Athletic. Their only win in that run came against Cardiff City, 2-1, while their sole defeat was a 0-1 loss to Middlesbrough. QPR have scored five goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the FA Cup on 11 January 2026, with West Ham winning 2-1. Looking across the last five head-to-head matches, West Ham hold the stronger record, with three wins to QPR's one, and one match ending level. West Ham have scored eight goals in those fixtures, with QPR netting four.

Standings

West Ham sit second in the Championship, placing them firmly in automatic promotion contention. QPR are sixth, keeping them in the hunt for a play-off place, which makes this a fixture with clear implications for both sides' ambitions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: