Carabao Cup - Game Week 3 15 Sept 2026 - 14:45 London Stadium

Today's game between West Ham United and Fulham will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

West Ham United vs Fulham is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports+. Use the affiliate link below to access the broadcast.

West Ham United host Fulham at the London Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side carrying enormous momentum into a cup tie that pits two clubs in very different circumstances.

West Ham arrive in the kind of form that makes them difficult to face at any level. The Hammers have won their last four matches in the Championship, including a stunning 6-0 dismantling of Wrexham at this same ground on September 11 — the most emphatic result of their season so far.

For Fulham, the mood is more measured. Alvaro Arbeloa's Premier League side head into this fixture off the back of a goalless draw at Anfield, a result that showed defensive discipline but little attacking threat against a Liverpool side that also struggled to find its rhythm.

The Cottagers have won just one of their last five competitive fixtures, with three Premier League defeats weighing heavily on a squad that needs a positive result to restore confidence.

The Carabao Cup offers both managers an opportunity to rotate and reassess. West Ham will be eager to maintain their winning habit, while Fulham need a performance that suggests their Anfield resilience was a sign of progress rather than a ceiling.

The two clubs have met five times in the Premier League in recent seasons, with the head-to-head record closely contested. Expect a competitive cup tie with plenty at stake for both benches.

TV channel and live stream information for this Carabao Cup fixture is listed below.

How to watch West Ham United vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Ham United are managed by Nuno Espirito Santo for this Carabao Cup fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided at this stage, and full squad details will be updated closer to kick-off.

Fulham head to east London under Alvaro Arbeloa. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and team news will be added as it emerges ahead of the match.

Form

West Ham have been in outstanding form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing produced a 6-0 victory over Wrexham in the Championship, a result that sent a clear statement in the promotion race. They also beat Bolton Wanderers 2-3 away from home and defeated Derby County 3-0 in that run. Across the five matches, West Ham scored 16 goals and conceded three.

Fulham's recent record shows one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw at Liverpool in the Premier League, following losses to Crystal Palace (2-3), Sunderland (1-0), and Chelsea (2-3) in the league. Their only win in this period came in the Carabao Cup against AFC Wimbledon, 3-0. Fulham scored five goals across the five matches and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 4, 2026, when Fulham beat West Ham United 1-0 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending in a draw. The five meetings produced nine goals in total, with West Ham winning 3-2 at home in January 2025 standing out as the highest-scoring encounter in that run.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Ham United vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: