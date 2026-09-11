Championship - Game Week 7 12 Sept 2026 - 07:30 The Hawthorns

Today's game between West Bromwich Albion and Queens Park Rangers will kick off at 12 Sept 2026, 12:30.

Gemini

West Brom vs QPR is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports+. Subscription details and streaming options are listed below.

West Bromwich Albion host Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on September 12 in a Championship fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the promotion picture.

The Baggies arrive at this game in strong shape. James Morrison's side sit top of the Championship table and have won their last two league outings, including a 1-0 victory away at Derby County. Home form has been a pillar of their early-season push.

QPR travel to West Bromwich in fourth place under Julien Stephan. The visitors have been difficult to pin down this season, mixing wins with draws and the odd defeat, but they remain in contention for an automatic promotion spot.

These two clubs know each other well. They met twice in December 2025 alone, splitting the results between them, and the head-to-head record over recent seasons has been tight enough to make predictions difficult.

With West Brom looking to extend their lead at the top and QPR eager to close the gap, this is a fixture that matters. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch and how to follow the action live.

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Brom head into the game with no confirmed injuries or suspensions reported. Manager James Morrison has not yet named a probable lineup, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

QPR are in a similar position, with no injury or suspension data currently available for Julien Stephan's squad. Team news for the visitors will be updated as confirmed information emerges ahead of the game.

Form

West Brom have taken three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win at Derby County in the Championship, and they also beat Watford 1-0 in their previous league game. The Baggies drew 1-1 with Charlton Athletic before losing 3-1 to Middlesbrough, and were beaten 3-2 by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, they scored five goals and conceded eight, though back-to-back league wins give Morrison's side clear momentum.

QPR have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Championship fixtures. Their most recent match ended 0-0 at Charlton Athletic, following a 0-1 defeat to Middlesbrough. The R's beat Cardiff City 2-1 and Blackburn Rovers 1-2 in earlier outings, and drew 0-0 with Bolton Wanderers. They have kept two clean sheets across that run, scoring five goals and conceding three.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 29, 2025, when West Brom beat QPR 2-1 at The Hawthorns in the Championship. Earlier that same month, QPR won 3-1 at home against the Baggies on December 6. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, West Brom have won three times to QPR's one, with one draw, scoring nine goals and conceding seven in total.

Standings

In the Championship table, West Bromwich Albion currently sit first, while Queens Park Rangers are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Queens Park Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: