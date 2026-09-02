Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Championship
team-logoWest Bromwich Albion
The Hawthorns
team-logoCharlton Athletic
Watch it on Sky Sports+
GOAL-e

Assisted by

How to watch today's West Bromwich Albion vs Charlton Athletic Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
West Bromwich Albion vs Charlton Athletic
West Bromwich Albion
Charlton Athletic
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Charlton Athletic, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Championship - Game Week 4
The Hawthorns

Today's game between West Bromwich Albion and Charlton Athletic will kick-off at 2 Sept 2026, 19:45.

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

West Brom vs Charlton Athletic is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

Sky Sports+

Sky Sports+

Click here

West Bromwich Albion host Charlton Athletic at The Hawthorns in a Championship fixture that pits a resurgent home side against the division's early pace-setters.

James Morrison's Baggies come into this one carrying some damage. A 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough last time out in the league ended a three-match winning run, and a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Newcastle United — a match that required a Harvey Barnes brace off the bench to settle — has added to a sense that West Brom's early momentum has stuttered.

Charlton arrive at The Hawthorns with genuine confidence. Nathan Jones's side have won three of their last five matches and sit top of the Championship table, making this trip to the Black Country a test of whether their early-season form is built to last.

The visitors did suffer a heavy Carabao Cup defeat against Tottenham Hotspur — a 5-1 loss in which £85m signing Savio marked his debut with a goal — but Charlton have shown the ability to compartmentalise. Three days after that setback, they beat Preston North End 1-0 to return to winning ways in the league.

For West Brom, this is a chance to prove the Middlesbrough defeat was an aberration rather than a sign of fragility. Morrison will want a response at home, where the atmosphere at The Hawthorns can be a genuine asset.

The table makes this one worth watching. Charlton's position at the top gives this fixture real weight, and West Brom will know that a win could close the gap significantly.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom vs Charlton Athletic, including the TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

Explore Crypto
etoro logo

Invest in leading cryptoassets

Trade a wide range of cryptoassets alongside stocks, ETFs and more from one account.

Disclaimer: Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 mins to learn more at https://etoro.tw/44JRWLY.

Explorecrypto

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Charlton Athletic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Bromwich Albion vs Charlton Athletic Probable lineups

West Bromwich Albion crest
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
Formation
Charlton Athletic crest
Charlton Athletic
CHA
Charlton Athletic crest
Charlton Athletic
CHA

Manager

  • J. Morrison

West Brom are managed by James Morrison, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Charlton Athletic are managed by Nathan Jones. As with the home side, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

WBA

WBA - Form

ROT
W1-4
NOR
W1-2
BUR
W3-1
NEW
L3-2
MID
L3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
CHA

CHA - Form

CHE
W1-3
DER
W2-1
WHU
W1-2
TOT
L5-1
PNE
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

West Brom have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding 10. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 Championship defeat to Middlesbrough. Prior to that, they lost 3-2 to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, a match that went to the wire. The Baggies had strung together three consecutive wins before those setbacks, including a 3-1 Championship victory over Burnley and a 1-2 win at Norwich City.

Charlton have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in the Carabao Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Championship win over Preston North End. They also beat West Ham United 1-2 away from home and Derby County 2-1 in the league, while a 1-3 Carabao Cup win over Cheltenham Town started their cup run before the heavy loss to Tottenham. Charlton have scored eight goals across their last five matches.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

West Bromwich AlbionDrawCharlton Athletic
1
3
1
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
FT
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
1
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
0
FT
Championship
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
2
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
2
FT
FA Cup
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
0
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
2
Charlton Athletic badge
Charlton Athletic
CHA
2
FT
6Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5


The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, played at The Hawthorns in the Championship in February 2026. Before that, Charlton beat West Brom 1-0 at The Valley in November 2025, also in the Championship. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, Charlton hold two wins to West Brom's one, with two matches finishing level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
431071+610
W
W
D
W
2
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
330052+39
W
W
W
3
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
4211118+37
L
W
W
D
4
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
321052+37
W
D
W
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
421176+17
W
W
D
L
6
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
320164+26
W
L
W
7
MillwallMillwallMIL
320165+16
L
W
W
8
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
320165+16
L
W
W
9
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
413054+16
D
W
D
D
10
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
413054+16
W
D
D
D
11
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
412187+15
W
D
L
D
12
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
41215505
D
L
W
D
13
WatfordWatfordWAT
412145-15
L
D
D
W
14
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
411245-14
L
L
D
W
15
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
411257-24
W
L
D
L
16
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
411235-24
D
W
L
L
17
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
4211105+53
D
W
W
L
18
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
30305503
D
D
D
19
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
410357-23
L
W
L
L
20
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
410358-33
L
L
W
L
21
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
410349-53
W
L
L
L
22
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
302134-12
L
D
D
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
301249-51
L
L
D
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
400439-60
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Charlton Athletic currently sit first, while West Bromwich Albion are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Charlton Athletic today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google