Championship - Game Week 4 2 Sept 2026 - 14:45 The Hawthorns

Today's game between West Bromwich Albion and Charlton Athletic will kick-off at 2 Sept 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

West Brom vs Charlton Athletic is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Championship fixture are listed below.

West Bromwich Albion host Charlton Athletic at The Hawthorns in a Championship fixture that pits a resurgent home side against the division's early pace-setters.

James Morrison's Baggies come into this one carrying some damage. A 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough last time out in the league ended a three-match winning run, and a Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Newcastle United — a match that required a Harvey Barnes brace off the bench to settle — has added to a sense that West Brom's early momentum has stuttered.

Charlton arrive at The Hawthorns with genuine confidence. Nathan Jones's side have won three of their last five matches and sit top of the Championship table, making this trip to the Black Country a test of whether their early-season form is built to last.

The visitors did suffer a heavy Carabao Cup defeat against Tottenham Hotspur — a 5-1 loss in which £85m signing Savio marked his debut with a goal — but Charlton have shown the ability to compartmentalise. Three days after that setback, they beat Preston North End 1-0 to return to winning ways in the league.

For West Brom, this is a chance to prove the Middlesbrough defeat was an aberration rather than a sign of fragility. Morrison will want a response at home, where the atmosphere at The Hawthorns can be a genuine asset.

The table makes this one worth watching. Charlton's position at the top gives this fixture real weight, and West Brom will know that a win could close the gap significantly.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom vs Charlton Athletic, including the TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Charlton Athletic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Brom are managed by James Morrison, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Charlton Athletic are managed by Nathan Jones. As with the home side, no injury, suspension, or lineup data has been confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

West Brom have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and conceding 10. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 Championship defeat to Middlesbrough. Prior to that, they lost 3-2 to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, a match that went to the wire. The Baggies had strung together three consecutive wins before those setbacks, including a 3-1 Championship victory over Burnley and a 1-2 win at Norwich City.

Charlton have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming in the Carabao Cup. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Championship win over Preston North End. They also beat West Ham United 1-2 away from home and Derby County 2-1 in the league, while a 1-3 Carabao Cup win over Cheltenham Town started their cup run before the heavy loss to Tottenham. Charlton have scored eight goals across their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, played at The Hawthorns in the Championship in February 2026. Before that, Charlton beat West Brom 1-0 at The Valley in November 2025, also in the Championship. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, Charlton hold two wins to West Brom's one, with two matches finishing level.

Standings

In the Championship table, Charlton Athletic currently sit first, while West Bromwich Albion are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Charlton Athletic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: