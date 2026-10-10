Championship - Game Week 9 10 Oct 2026 - 07:30 The Hawthorns

Today's game between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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West Brom vs Birmingham City is available to watch live in the UK across Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also carries the coverage for those without a full Sky subscription.





West Bromwich Albion host Birmingham City at The Hawthorns in the EFL Championship, with both Midlands clubs looking to make ground in a competitive division.

West Brom go into this fixture sitting sixth in the table under coach James Morrison, a position that keeps them firmly in the promotion conversation but leaves little room for dropped points against direct rivals.

Birmingham City arrive in tenth place under coach Chris Davies, close enough to the top six to make this fixture genuinely meaningful in the context of their season.

The Blues have shown they can grind out results on the road, picking up draws in three of their last five away games, though a home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers will have given Morrison's side reason for confidence.

Derby games at The Hawthorns rarely lack edge, and this one carries table implications that give it added weight beyond local pride.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom vs Birmingham City live.

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Brom are managed by James Morrison, and no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City head coach Chris Davies also has no confirmed injury or suspension news listed at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

West Brom have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches, scoring five goals and conceding three. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on 20 September, a result that ended a run of back-to-back positive results. Prior to that, Morrison's side drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers and beat Derby County 1-0 away from home.

Birmingham City's last five Championship games produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. The Blues drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough on 19 September, their most recent result, and also drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the run. Their only win came at Derby County, where they won 2-1, though a 2-1 loss to Norwich City showed they can be vulnerable when pressed.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Birmingham City hosted West Brom in the Championship and the game finished 0-0. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at The Hawthorns in November 2025. Across the last five competitive meetings, West Brom have one win, Birmingham City have two wins, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

West Brom sit sixth in the Championship, inside the play-off places, while Birmingham City are tenth, within striking distance of the top six. The gap between the two sides makes this a fixture with genuine promotion implications for both clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: