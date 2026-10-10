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Championship
team-logoWest Bromwich Albion
The Hawthorns
team-logoBirmingham City
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How to watch today's West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City
West Bromwich Albion
Birmingham City
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 9
The Hawthorns

Today's game between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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West Brom vs Birmingham City is available to watch live in the UK across Sky Sports channels, including Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. NowTV also carries the coverage for those without a full Sky subscription.

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event

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Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Football

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NowTV

NowTV

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Sky Sports Ultra HDR

Sky Sports Ultra HDR

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West Bromwich Albion host Birmingham City at The Hawthorns in the EFL Championship, with both Midlands clubs looking to make ground in a competitive division.

West Brom go into this fixture sitting sixth in the table under coach James Morrison, a position that keeps them firmly in the promotion conversation but leaves little room for dropped points against direct rivals.

Birmingham City arrive in tenth place under coach Chris Davies, close enough to the top six to make this fixture genuinely meaningful in the context of their season.

The Blues have shown they can grind out results on the road, picking up draws in three of their last five away games, though a home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers will have given Morrison's side reason for confidence.

Derby games at The Hawthorns rarely lack edge, and this one carries table implications that give it added weight beyond local pride.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom vs Birmingham City live.

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How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Morrison

West Brom are managed by James Morrison, and no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Birmingham City head coach Chris Davies also has no confirmed injury or suspension news listed at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

WBA

WBA - Form

CHA
D1-1
WAT
W1-0
DER
W0-1
QPR
D1-1
WOL
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BIR

BIR - Form

SOU
D1-1
WOL
D2-2
NOR
L2-1
DER
W1-2
MID
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

West Brom have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches, scoring five goals and conceding three. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on 20 September, a result that ended a run of back-to-back positive results. Prior to that, Morrison's side drew 1-1 with Queens Park Rangers and beat Derby County 1-0 away from home.

Birmingham City's last five Championship games produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. The Blues drew 2-2 with Middlesbrough on 19 September, their most recent result, and also drew 2-2 with Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the run. Their only win came at Derby County, where they won 2-1, though a 2-1 loss to Norwich City showed they can be vulnerable when pressed.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

West Bromwich AlbionDrawBirmingham City
1
2
2
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
0
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
0
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
1
FT
Club Friendlies
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
4
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
0
FT
Championship
Birmingham City badge
Birmingham City
BIR
3
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in February 2026, when Birmingham City hosted West Brom in the Championship and the game finished 0-0. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at The Hawthorns in November 2025. Across the last five competitive meetings, West Brom have one win, Birmingham City have two wins, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
8521136+717
W
W
L
D
W
2
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
94412312+1116
D
D
W
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
84311612+415
D
D
W
W
D
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
74211510+514
W
W
D
L
W
5
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
9351118+314
D
D
D
D
L
6
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
8422108+214
L
D
W
W
D
7
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
84131312+113
W
W
D
W
W
8
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
9
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
8332710-312
L
D
D
L
D
10
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
82511211+111
D
W
L
D
D
11
MillwallMillwallMIL
83231515011
D
D
L
W
L
12
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
832378-111
L
W
W
D
D
13
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
84221910+910
L
W
W
D
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
8242912-310
W
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
83141115-410
W
W
L
L
L
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
8233121209
D
W
L
L
D
17
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
83051617-19
L
L
W
W
L
18
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
8233911-29
L
L
W
L
W
19
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
7223910-18
D
D
W
L
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
81431012-27
W
L
D
L
L
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
8125714-75
D
L
L
L
W
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
8116815-74
D
L
L
W
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
8044917-84
D
L
D
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

West Brom sit sixth in the Championship, inside the play-off places, while Birmingham City are tenth, within striking distance of the top six. The gap between the two sides makes this a fixture with genuine promotion implications for both clubs.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Birmingham City today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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