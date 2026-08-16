Championship - Game Week 1 16 Aug 2026 - 08:30 Vicarage Road Stadium

Today's game between Watford and Southampton will kick-off at 16 Aug 2026, 13:30.

Gemini

Watford vs Southampton is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports. The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with Sky Sports Ultra HDR also an option for eligible subscribers. NowTV provides a flexible streaming alternative for those without a full Sky subscription. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Watford host Southampton at Vicarage Road in the Championship, with both sides looking to find their footing early in the new league campaign.

Watford come into this under Alessio Dionisi, who has been tasked with building a promotion-capable squad in Hertfordshire. Their pre-season was mixed, and they head into Championship football having beaten Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup as their most recent competitive outing.

Southampton arrive in a different mood entirely. Tonda Eckert's side have won four straight matches heading into this fixture, with a Carabao Cup victory over Colchester United the most recent of those. The Saints were relegated from the Premier League and will be among the favourites to bounce straight back up.

The visitors have been active in the transfer market this summer. Midfielder Shea Charles departed for Fulham in a deal worth up to £30 million, making him the most expensive Northern Ireland player in history. How Eckert has reshaped the squad around that departure will be worth watching.

Watford sit 20th in the Championship table at this early stage, while Southampton are placed 24th, meaning both clubs are looking for points and momentum from the off.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Watford vs Southampton, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Watford vs Southampton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Watford are managed by Alessio Dionisi, though no injury or suspension information is currently available for the hosts. The club has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture. Southampton are led by Tonda Eckert, and similarly, no confirmed injury or suspension news has been provided for the away side. Updates for both teams will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Form

Watford head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over Crawley Town in the Carabao Cup. Earlier in pre-season, they beat Hansa Rostock 3-0 but lost 1-0 to Fiorentina and fell 2-1 to Boreham Wood. A 2-2 draw with Barnet also features in that run, giving them a mixed picture ahead of the Championship opener.

Southampton arrive with five wins from five across all competitions. Their most recent match was a 2-0 win over Colchester United in the Carabao Cup. Prior to that, they beat Preussen Muenster 2-1 and Eintracht Braunschweig 1-0 in pre-season, and also defeated Eastleigh 3-1 and Preston North End 3-1. That last result came in the Championship in May, confirming a strong end to the previous campaign as well.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Southampton beat Watford 1-0 in a Championship fixture at St Mary's. Before that, the two clubs drew 2-2 at Vicarage Road in August 2025. Across the last five meetings, Southampton have won three times, with one draw and one result going Watford's way, and they have scored 10 goals to Watford's six across those encounters.

Standings

In the Championship table, Watford are currently placed 20th while Southampton sit 24th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Watford vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: