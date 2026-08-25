Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Vicarage Road Stadium

Today's game between Watford and Peterborough United will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Watford vs Peterborough United is available to watch live on Sky Sports+. The TV channel and live stream options for this Carabao Cup fixture are listed below.

Watford host Peterborough United at Vicarage Road in the Carabao Cup, with Alessio Dionisi's Championship side looking to build on a positive start to the domestic season.

The Hornets enter this cup tie with momentum. A 2-1 Championship win over Southampton on August 16 gave Watford an encouraging opening to the league campaign, and they followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Wrexham on August 22 that left them in a solid mid-table position.

Peterborough arrive from League One, managed by Luke Williams. The Posh beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 in the previous Carabao Cup round and claimed a 2-1 league win over Mansfield Town on August 22, showing they carry a threat despite the division gap.

Watford have already navigated the cup's first round, seeing off Crawley Town 1-0 at Vicarage Road. Dionisi will likely use this fixture to assess squad depth ahead of a demanding Championship schedule.

Peterborough's League One form has been uneven. A 2-0 loss to Bradford City and a 1-3 defeat to Doncaster Rovers in May sit alongside their more recent wins, and Williams will want a consistent run to build confidence in his group.

The two clubs last met over a decade ago, meaning this cup tie offers a rare occasion for supporters on both sides. Vicarage Road provides the backdrop for what promises to be a competitive cross-division fixture.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Watford vs Peterborough United live, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Watford vs Peterborough United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Watford head coach Alessio Dionisi has not confirmed any injury or suspension news ahead of this Carabao Cup tie. No probable lineup has been released for the home side, and no players are listed as unavailable at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Peterborough United manager Luke Williams is also without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and no projected XI has been released. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Watford have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Championship draw with Wrexham on August 22, a game they were unable to convert despite the earlier positive momentum. Before that, they beat Southampton 2-1 in the Championship and saw off Crawley Town 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. A 3-0 pre-season win over Hansa Rostock was their most emphatic result in the run, with their only defeat coming in a 0-1 friendly loss to Fiorentina.

Peterborough have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 League One win over Mansfield Town on August 22. They also beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 in the Carabao Cup, though losses to Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers, as well as a 0-2 pre-season defeat to West Bromwich Albion, point to inconsistency across the period.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on July 24, 2013, when the sides drew 1-1 in a pre-season friendly. Before that, their last competitive encounter was a Championship fixture on April 13, 2013, when Peterborough United beat Watford 3-2 at their own ground. Across the five recorded meetings, the head-to-head record shows two wins for Peterborough, one win for Watford, and two draws, with both sides level on goals across the series.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Watford vs Peterborough United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: