Championship - Game Week 11 17 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Vicarage Road Stadium

Today's game between Watford and Charlton Athletic will kick off at 17 Oct 2026, 12:30.

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Watford vs Charlton Athletic is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.





Watford host Charlton Athletic at Vicarage Road Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries real weight for the home side. With Alessio Dionisi's team sitting deep in the relegation zone, points are running short and pressure is mounting.

Watford arrive at this game in poor form, having lost four of their last five Championship outings. The goals-against column makes difficult reading, and a response is overdue.

Charlton, managed by Nathan Jones, have been harder to beat in recent weeks. Four draws in their last five games show a team that is difficult to break down, even if wins have been elusive.

The visitors sit in mid-table and will see this as a chance to climb. Against a Watford side low on confidence, Nathan Jones's team could find the moment to convert their draws into something more.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tightly contested, and the most recent meeting ended level. Expect a competitive, scrappy affair with plenty at stake for the hosts.

For full details on how to watch this Championship fixture live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Watford vs Charlton Athletic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Watford are managed by Alessio Dionisi, though no confirmed team news, injuries, or suspensions have been reported ahead of this fixture. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Charlton Athletic head into the game under Nathan Jones, with similarly limited information available on probable lineups or absentees at this stage. Further squad news will be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Watford's recent run makes for uncomfortable reading. They have lost four of their last five Championship matches, with their only bright spot being a 2-1 win over Preston North End in early September. Since then, defeats to Stoke City, Bristol City, Burnley, and a heavy 5-1 loss to Cardiff City have followed, with the team conceding 12 goals across those four defeats alone.

Charlton's form tells a different story. Nathan Jones's side have gone four matches without defeat, picking up draws against Queens Park Rangers, Portsmouth, Bristol City, and Burnley. They have not lost since a 3-1 defeat to Cardiff City in September, and their recent record of one loss in five reflects a team that has found some defensive stability.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when Watford hosted Charlton in the Championship in April 2026. Prior to that, Charlton won 1-0 when the sides met in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Charlton have edged the series with three wins to Watford's one, with one match ending level.

Standings

In the Championship table, Watford sit 22nd while Charlton Athletic are placed 13th, underlining the gap in league standing heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Watford vs Charlton Athletic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: