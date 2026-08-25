Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 25 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Poundland Bescot Stadium

Today's game between Walsall and Leyton Orient will kick-off at 25 Aug 2026, 19:45.

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Walsall vs Leyton Orient is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Walsall host Leyton Orient at the Poundland Bescot Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with both League Two and League One sides looking to extend their runs in the competition.

Walsall arrive off the back of a 0-0 draw with Grimsby Town in League Two, a result that followed back-to-back wins, including an impressive 3-0 victory at Gillingham. Lee Grant's side also claimed a first-round Carabao Cup scalp against Bristol City, making this a fixture they will approach with genuine confidence.

Leyton Orient come into the game in strong form under Richie Wellens. The O's have won three of their last five matches, beating Wigan Athletic 2-0 on the road in their most recent League One outing.

Orient's Carabao Cup campaign got off to a positive start with a 2-0 win over Oxford United in the first round, and they will travel to the West Midlands believing they can progress again.

This is a tie between two clubs with familiarity. They have met four times in League Two in recent seasons, producing tight, competitive football throughout.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Carabao Cup second-round tie live, read on.

How to watch Walsall vs Leyton Orient with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Walsall manager Lee Grant has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away squad, and the projected XI will be added when available.

Form

Walsall have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended goalless against Grimsby Town in League Two, following a 3-0 win at Gillingham. They also beat Bristol City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup first round. Across the five matches, Walsall scored five goals and conceded nine, with the heavy 5-0 friendly defeat to Aston Villa skewing that total.

Leyton Orient have won four of their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win at Wigan Athletic in League One, and they also beat Oxford United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup first round. Their only defeat in this run came against Sheffield Wednesday, 2-1. Orient scored eight goals across the five games and conceded four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1 at the Poundland Bescot Stadium in League Two on February 11, 2023. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Leyton Orient hold the edge with two wins to Walsall's one, with two matches ending level. All five meetings took place in League Two.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Walsall vs Leyton Orient today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: