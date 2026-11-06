How to watch Villefranche Beaujolais vs Quevilly with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Ligue 3 - Game Week 12 7 Nov 2026 - 08:45

Villefranche Beaujolais host Quevilly in a Ligue 3 fixture with both sides looking to build momentum in the second tier of French regional football.

Villefranche come into the match sitting 16th in the table, a position that reflects a difficult run of results. Their last five games have produced just two wins, and they have been beaten in three of their past five competitive outings.

Quevilly arrive in slightly better shape, occupying 13th place. They have shown they can score goals in this division, though defensive lapses have cost them points at critical moments.

The two clubs have met regularly in recent seasons, and their head-to-head record is close. Villefranche have edged the recent exchanges, but Quevilly will back themselves to compete here.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Ligue 3 match, read on below.

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