Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio de la Ceramica

Today's game between Villarreal and SSC Napoli will kick off at 20:00.

Gemini

Villarreal vs Napoli is available to watch live via TNT Sports 6 and HBO Max. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Villarreal host Napoli at the Estadio de la Ceramica on October 13 in a Champions League fixture that both sides need to win. With neither club in the qualification positions, the stakes are straightforward: lose here and the path forward narrows considerably.

Villarreal arrive at this game under real pressure. Inigo Perez's side lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in LaLiga last weekend, a defeat that exposed their persistent struggle to break down compact defensive structures at home. Tajon Buchanan and Nicolas Pepe are both sidelined, adding further strain to a squad that has won only twice in its last five outings.

The manner of that Madrid defeat will sting. Villarreal had 53 percent possession and managed 14 shots, yet failed to test Thibaut Courtois with anything threatening. Turning ball dominance into goals is the problem Perez has not solved, and Napoli will arrive fully aware of it.

Massimiliano Allegri brings a Napoli side in considerably better form. Their 3-0 win over Frosinone last weekend was commanding, and the Italian club have collected three wins and a draw from their last five matches. Allegri has managed Kevin De Bruyne's workload carefully, but the Belgian remains central to everything Napoli create going forward.

Napoli's own Champions League campaign has not been smooth. A 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in September showed the distance that still exists between them and the competition's upper tier. But their domestic consistency gives Allegri's squad a platform to build from on the road.

For both clubs, this is a fixture that could define their European season. A win opens up the standings; another defeat makes progression a far more complicated exercise.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Villarreal vs Napoli live.

How to watch Villarreal vs SSC Napoli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Villarreal have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 home defeat to Real Madrid in LaLiga, and they also lost 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in September. The wins over Levante, 3-1, and Malaga, 3-1 away from home, showed they can score freely when given space, but three defeats in five games points to inconsistency at both ends.

Napoli arrive in better shape, with three wins and one draw from their last five outings. The 3-0 victory over Frosinone last weekend was their most convincing display of the run, and they have also beaten Bologna 1-0 and drawn 1-1 with Fiorentina in Serie A. Their only defeat in this stretch was a 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League. Allegri's side have shown they can win tightly and convincingly across this run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in a friendly in December 2022, when Villarreal won 3-2 with Napoli as the home side. Their competitive history is limited but leans in Napoli's favour: Villarreal won 1-0 at home in the Europa League in February 2016, before a 1-1 draw in Naples a week later. Going further back, Napoli won both of their 2011 Champions League group stage meetings 2-0, home and away. Across the five recorded meetings, Napoli hold the stronger overall record.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, Villarreal are currently placed 21st and Napoli 27th, with both clubs outside the qualification positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Villarreal vs SSC Napoli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: