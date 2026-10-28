Serie A - Game Week 9 28 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Stadio Pierluigi Penzo

Today's game between Venezia and Inter will kick off at 28 Oct 2026, 17:30.

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Venezia vs Inter is available to watch live on DAZN and Sky Sport in Italy. The match can also be streamed via Sky Go and NOW for subscribers.

Inter travel to the Stadio Pierluigi Penzo to face bottom-of-the-table Venezia in Matchday 9 of Serie A, with the champions looking to extend their grip on top spot.

Cristian Chivu's side arrive in Venice on the back of a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina, secured by a Piotr Zielinski penalty in the 97th minute. It was another demonstration of Inter's capacity to dig deep, having now come from behind to win in four of their seven Serie A victories this season.

Marcus Thuram has stepped into the leadership void left by the injured Lautaro Martinez with authority. The French striker scored the equaliser against Fiorentina and won the late penalty, underlining how decisive he has become in his captain's absence.

Venezia sit at the foot of the table with just three points from eight games. A 1-0 defeat at Genoa last weekend was a sobering follow-up to their surprise home win over Napoli, and Davide Nicola's side must produce something special to trouble the league leaders.

Nigerian forward Akor Adams, signed from Sevilla, remains one of Venezia's more credible attacking threats and will need to be at his best if the hosts are to cause an upset at the Penzo.

Chivu is expected to rotate his squad, with a derby against Milan and European commitments on the horizon. Federico Dimarco is set to return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench against Fiorentina, where his impact was limited despite the comeback victory.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Venezia vs Inter live.

How to watch Venezia vs Inter with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Davide Nicola is without Bartol Franjic, Andrea Adorante, and Armel Bella-Kotchap through injury. Venezia's projected XI has Filip Stankovic in goal, with Juan Jesus, Redouane Halhal, Matias Moreno, Antoine Hainaut, and Pasquale Mazzocchi providing defensive cover. Simon Sohm, Kike Perez, and Toma Basic are expected in midfield, with John Yeboah and Akor Adams leading the attack.

Cristian Chivu continues to manage a lengthy injury list, with Lautaro Martinez, John Stones, Luis Henrique, Benjamin Pavard, and Curtis Jones all sidelined. Inter's projected XI features Ivan Provedel in goal, Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji, and Yann Aurel Bisseck in defence, with Federico Dimarco and a midfield including Nicolo Barella, Piotr Zielinski, Petar Sucic, and Andy Diouf. Ange-Yoan Bonny and Francesco Pio Esposito are expected to lead the line, with Marcus Thuram named among the substitutes as Chivu manages his workload.

Form

Venezia arrive with a record of two wins and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions, scoring three goals and conceding nine. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 loss at Genoa in Serie A, though they did beat Napoli 1-0 at the Penzo the week before. The defeat to Atalanta, 3-1, and a 2-0 loss to Lazio also feature in that five-game run, highlighting the gap between Venezia and the upper half of the division.

Inter's last five matches tell a different story: four wins and one defeat, with nine goals scored and eight conceded. The most recent result was the 2-1 comeback win over Fiorentina in Serie A. Prior to that, Inter beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 in the Champions League and won 3-1 at Bologna in the league. Their only defeat in this run was a 4-3 loss to Club Brugge in European competition.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Coppa Italia on 3 December 2025, when Inter won 5-1 at home. Before that, Venezia hosted Inter in Serie A in January 2025, with the visitors winning 1-0 at the Penzo. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Inter have won four times and Venezia once, with that sole Venezia victory coming in a friendly against Rapid Wien rather than a competitive match. Inter have conceded just two goals across the four competitive meetings in that sample.

Standings

Inter top Serie A heading into Matchday 9, while Venezia sit bottom of the table. The fixture is as close to a top-versus-bottom contest as the division can offer at this stage of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Venezia vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: