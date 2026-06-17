World Cup - Grp. K Mexico City Stadium

Today's game between Uzbekistan and Colombia will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 03:00.

Uzbekistan vs Colombia is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC One and via BBC iPlayer. The match can also be followed through the BBC Sport website. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Uzbekistan make their FIFA World Cup debut against Colombia in Group K, with the two sides meeting at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It is the first competitive encounter between these nations, and for the White Wolves, it does not get any bigger than this as an opening act.

Fabio Cannavaro's side earned their place in history by becoming the first Central Asian nation to qualify for a World Cup, securing automatic qualification from the AFC third round behind Iran. A 3-0 victory over Qatar in the final stretch of qualifying sealed their passage to North America without needing a play-off.

Colombia arrive at this tournament in a different position entirely. Néstor Lorenzo's side finished third in CONMEBOL qualifying behind Argentina and Ecuador, scoring 28 goals across the campaign and recording memorable home wins over both of those heavyweights. They missed out on the 2022 edition, which makes their return to the global stage all the more significant.

Los Cafeteros carry genuine attacking threat throughout their squad. James Rodríguez, whose stunning strike against Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup remains one of the tournament's most celebrated moments, is set to orchestrate from a central playmaker role. Luis Díaz provides explosive width, while Jefferson Lerma and Richard Ríos offer defensive cover and energy in midfield.

For Uzbekistan, Eldor Shomurodov leads the line as the focal point of Cannavaro's attack, supported by the creative ability of Abbosbek Fayzullayev. Defensively, rising star Abdukodir Khusanov is expected to anchor the backline. The Italian coach will look to organise his side into a disciplined low block and hit Colombia on the counter.

With Portugal and DR Congo also in Group K, neither team can afford to drop points in the opener. Colombia sit top of the group standings ahead of kick-off, while Uzbekistan are placed fourth.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia, including TV channel, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabio Cannavaro names his projected XI for Uzbekistan's World Cup opener, with Utkir Yusupov in goal behind a back four of Rustamjon Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov and Farrukh Sayfiev. Oston Urunov and Otabek Shukurov are set to operate in central midfield, with Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Akmal Mozgovoy providing creativity either side of Sherzod Nasrulloev. Eldor Shomurodov leads the attack. Jaloliddin Masharipov is absent through injury, and no suspensions are recorded for the home side.

Néstor Lorenzo has a fully fit squad available for Colombia's campaign opener. Camilo Vargas starts in goal, with Davinson Sanchez, Daniel Munoz, Johan Mojica and Jhon Lucumi forming the defensive line. Richard Rios and Jefferson Lerma anchor the midfield, while James Rodriguez operates behind a front three of Luis Diaz, Jhon Arias and Luis Suarez. No injuries or suspensions are reported for the away side.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 10 J. Masharipov Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Uzbekistan head into their World Cup debut with a mixed recent record, winning two, drawing one and losing two of their last five friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands on June 8, and they also lost 2-0 to Canada earlier in June. On the positive side, they beat Gabon 3-1 and Venezuela in March, while a 2-2 draw with China in January rounded out the run. Across those five matches, the White Wolves scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Colombia arrive in considerably stronger shape, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Jordan on June 7, following a 3-1 victory against Costa Rica at the start of the month. A 3-0 defeat of Australia last November also stands out from the run. Their two defeats came against France, who beat them 3-1, and Croatia, who won 2-1, both in March. Colombia scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





Uzbekistan and Colombia have no recorded previous meetings. This Group K fixture at the Estadio Azteca on June 17, 2026 marks the first competitive encounter between the two nations.

Standings

In the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K table, Colombia currently sit in first place, while Uzbekistan are fourth ahead of their opening match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uzbekistan vs Colombia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: