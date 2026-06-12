World Cup - Grp. D Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between USA and Paraguay will kick-off at 13 Jun 2026, 02:00.

UK viewers can watch USA vs Paraguay live on BBC One or stream the match for free via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. All three options are available through the BBC's digital platforms.

The United States open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Paraguay on Friday, June 12, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It is a Group D opener that carries enormous weight for the host nation, playing on home soil in front of a crowd that will be overwhelmingly behind Mauricio Pochettino's side.

For the USMNT, this is the moment the entire build-up has been pointing toward. Pochettino has assembled a squad built around European-based talent, with Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie expected to pull the strings in midfield and attack. The question of who lines up in defence, however, has dominated the pre-tournament conversation.

Chris Richards has been the subject of intense scrutiny after arriving in camp nursing an ankle injury sustained in the closing stages of Crystal Palace's Conference League campaign. The centre-back trained in full in the days before this match and declared himself ready, though whether Pochettino starts him from the off remains the most discussed selection call of the summer.

Paraguay arrive as a side that have rediscovered their footing on the international stage. Under Gustavo Alfaro, who guided Ecuador to the 2022 World Cup, La Albirroja qualified with a defensive record of just 10 goals conceded across 18 South American qualifying matches. That resilience will be tested against a USA attack playing in front of its own fans.

The absence of Julio Enciso is a blow Paraguay cannot easily absorb. The Brighton forward was the creative heartbeat of their qualifying run, and Alfaro will need Miguel Almiron and Antonio Sanabria to shoulder more responsibility in his place. Paraguay's counter-attacking system is well-drilled, but neutralising the energy of a home crowd while staying compact will demand discipline from the first whistle.

Both nations have history in this fixture, with the USA winning their last two meetings, including a 2-1 result in November 2025. Paraguay will be determined to reverse that trend on the biggest stage of all.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch USA vs Paraguay live.

How to watch USA vs Paraguay with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to name a settled XI, with the projected lineup reading: Matt Freese; Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Alex Freeman, Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie; Folarin Balogun. There are no reported injuries or suspensions in the USA squad ahead of this match, though Richards' fitness has been closely monitored after he dealt with an ankle problem in the lead-up to the tournament.

Gustavo Alfaro has one confirmed absentee, with Julio Enciso ruled out through injury. The Paraguay coach is set to deploy: Roberto Fernandez; Junior Alonso, Juan Caceres, Omar Alderete, Gustavo Gomez; Miguel Almiron, Matias Galarza, Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas; Antonio Sanabria, Mauricio. No suspensions are recorded in the away squad. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 19 J. Enciso

Form

The USA head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two and losing three of their last five friendlies. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-2 defeat to Germany on June 6, while their best result in that run was a commanding 5-1 win over Uruguay in November 2025. They also beat Senegal 3-2 but suffered defeats to Portugal (0-2) and Belgium (2-5), conceding 11 goals across the five matches and scoring 11 in return. The results suggest a side capable of attacking output but one that has been exposed defensively in recent months.

Paraguay arrive in better shape, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent game was a comfortable 4-0 victory over Nicaragua on June 5. They also recorded wins against Greece (0-1 away) and Mexico (1-2 away), though they lost to Morocco (2-1) and fell to the USA (2-1) in November 2025. Across those five games, Paraguay scored eight goals and conceded four, with their defensive structure looking increasingly solid under Alfaro.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides took place in November 2025, with the USA winning 2-1 at home in a friendly. That result extended the American record in this fixture, with the USA winning three of the last five encounters between the teams. Paraguay's only victory in that run came in a 2011 friendly, which they won 1-0, while the USA also claimed 1-0 wins in a 2018 friendly and a 2016 Copa America group stage match. Paraguay's standout result across the dataset is a 3-1 Copa America victory in 2007.

Standings

In Group D, Paraguay currently sit second while the USA are fourth, according to the tournament standings table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Paraguay today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: