World Cup - Final Stage San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at 2 Jul 2026, 01:00.

Gemini

USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is available to watch on BBC One and to live stream via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website in the United Kingdom. All three options are free to access for viewers in the UK.

The United States face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Mauricio Pochettino's side finished top of Group D and now face their first knockout test on home soil.

The USMNT enter this tie with confidence built across the group stage, having beaten Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0 before a 3-2 defeat to Turkey in a rotational final matchday. That slip against Turkey aside, the Americans have shown real attacking intent throughout, with Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun driving their forward play.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, in their first-ever World Cup, arrive as one of the best third-placed teams from the group stage. Sergej Barbarez's side drew 1-1 with Canada, suffered a heavy 4-1 loss to Switzerland, then showed real character to beat Qatar 3-1 and seal their place in the knockouts.

The Dragons are not here simply to make up the numbers. Edin Dzeko, at 40, still leads the line with authority, and the return of centre-back Tarik Muharemovic from suspension gives Barbarez a more settled defensive shape to work with.

Pochettino has spoken openly about the importance of his players staying relaxed ahead of this fixture. The Argentinian coach has drawn on the philosophy of Jorge Valdano, with the message in camp clear: trust the preparation, play with confidence, and let the football do the talking.

Alex Freeman, the 21-year-old defender whose goal against Australia became one of the tournament's early talking points, is among those who have bought fully into that mentality. The USMNT's youngest player has grown rapidly across the group stage and will be expected to start again at right back.

For those looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about where to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mauricio Pochettino names a strong projected XI for the United States, with Matt Freese in goal behind a back four of Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson. Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman are set to operate in central midfield, with Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic and Sergino Dest supporting Folarin Balogun up front. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the home side ahead of kick-off.

Sergej Barbarez's projected XI for Bosnia and Herzegovina sees Nikola Vasilj start in goal, with a back four of Amar Dedic, Tarik Muharemovic, Nikola Katic and Sead Kolasinac. Benjamin Tahirovic, Ivan Basic, Esmir Bajraktarevic and Kerim Alajbegovic are named in midfield, with Edin Dzeko and Ermedin Demirovic leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the away side, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 15 C. Roldan

22 M. McKenzie Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The USMNT have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 defeat to Turkey in the World Cup group stage, which ended a run of back-to-back wins over Australia (2-0) and Paraguay (4-1). Prior to the tournament, the United States lost 2-1 to Germany in a friendly before beating Senegal 3-2. Across those five games, Pochettino's side scored 12 goals and conceded nine, a record that reflects their attacking output alongside an occasional defensive fragility.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have recorded one win, three draws and one defeat across their last five matches. Their strongest performance came in a 3-1 win over Qatar on June 24, while their heaviest result was a 4-1 loss to Switzerland. The Dragons drew 1-1 with both Canada and Panama, and played out a goalless draw with North Macedonia. They scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on December 19, 2021, when the United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 in a friendly. Before that, the two teams drew 0-0 in a January 2018 friendly. The only other recorded encounter in this dataset was on August 14, 2013, when Bosnia and Herzegovina hosted the United States and lost 3-4. Across all three meetings, the USA have won twice and drawn once, scoring five goals to Bosnia and Herzegovina's three.

Standings

The United States finished first in Group D, while Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified from Group B in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: