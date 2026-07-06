World Cup - Final Stage Seattle Stadium

Today's game between USA and Belgium will kick-off at 7 Jul 2026, 01:00.

Gemini

UK viewers can watch USA vs Belgium live on BBC One or stream it for free via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. All three options are available through the BBC's online platform.

The United States face Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle, with Mauricio Pochettino's side chasing a place in the quarterfinals on home soil.

The USMNT arrive having topped Group D, with wins over Paraguay, Australia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina carrying them through. That last result was particularly hard-earned: the Americans ground out a 2-0 win with ten men after Folarin Balogun was sent off in the second half.

Balogun's red card dominated the build-up to this fixture for days. FIFA initially confirmed the suspension would stand, then reversed course on Sunday, clearing the Monaco striker to play. Belgium's camp reacted with fury. Rudi Garcia described the decision as stunning, and the Belgian federation said it would pursue every possible avenue to challenge the ruling.

Belgium are no easy proposition regardless. Garcia's side won Group G and edged past Senegal 3-2 in the Round of 32. Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku, and Charles De Ketelaere give them genuine attacking quality, while Thibaut Courtois remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

These teams met in a friendly in March, a game Belgium won 5-2. Pochettino's players will want to put that result firmly behind them. With a packed Lumen Field behind them and Balogun back in the starting lineup, the USMNT will believe this is a very different occasion.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch USA vs Belgium, including TV channel options, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch USA vs Belgium with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pochettino names a projected XI featuring Matt Freese in goal, with Alex Freeman, Antonee Robinson, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, and Sergino Dest in defence. Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are set to operate in midfield alongside Malik Tillman, with Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the USMNT, with Balogun's availability confirmed after FIFA suspended his one-game ban following the red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

For Belgium, Rudi Garcia is expected to deploy Thibaut Courtois in goal behind a back line of Brandon Mechele, Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, and Maxim De Cuyper. Leandro Trossard, Youri Tielemans, Kevin De Bruyne, and Hans Vanaken are projected in midfield, with Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere in attacking positions. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Red Devils, meaning Garcia has a full squad available despite the controversy surrounding Balogun's reinstatement.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The USMNT head into this match with three wins and two losses across their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the World Cup Round of 32, a victory earned with ten men on the pitch. Earlier in the tournament they beat Australia 2-0 and Paraguay 4-1, though a 3-2 defeat to Turkey in the group stage exposed their vulnerability when pressed. A pre-tournament friendly loss to Germany, 1-2, rounds out the five.

Belgium's last five matches show three wins and two draws. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 win over Senegal in the Round of 32. They also put five past New Zealand without reply and beat Tunisia 5-0 in a friendly, demonstrating real attacking output across the five games. Draws against Iran and Egypt in the group stage, including a 0-0 against Iran, show Garcia's side can operate with discipline when the occasion calls for it. Belgium have scored ten goals across their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in a friendly on March 28, 2026, when Belgium beat the United States 5-2. Prior to that, the two nations met at the 2014 World Cup, with Belgium winning 2-1. Belgium have won all four of the last five recorded meetings between the sides, with the other encounter, a friendly in September 2011, also ending in a Belgian victory.

Standings

The United States finished as Group D winners heading into the knockout stage, while Belgium topped Group G.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Belgium today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: