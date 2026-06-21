Today's game between Uruguay and Cabo Verde will kick-off at 21 Jun 2026, 23:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Uruguay vs Cabo Verde are listed below.

Uruguay and Cabo Verde meet at Miami Stadium in a Group H fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides. It is the second game of the group stage for each team, and the points on offer here could go a long way to shaping who advances from one of the tournament's more unpredictable pools.

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia, a result that left La Celeste with work still to do. The Uruguayans have not been short of creative energy under Bielsa, with midfield engine Federico Valverde driving much of their attacking intent, but converting pressure into goals remains the challenge.

Cabo Verde, meanwhile, produced one of the most talked-about results of the opening round. A goalless draw against Spain in Atlanta announced the Blue Sharks to a global audience and confirmed that Bubista's side are no mere makeweights. Their defensive organisation was exceptional, and goalkeeper Vozinha — who turned 40 during the tournament — was outstanding between the posts.

The emotion surrounding Cabo Verde's debut has only grown since that Spain result. Vozinha's mother was unable to attend the opening match due to visa issues, but she has since been granted entry to the United States, adding a deeply personal dimension to what is already a historic World Cup campaign for the island nation.

Both teams arrive in Miami knowing that a win here would put them in a strong position to reach the knockout rounds. For Uruguay, the expectation of a nation with genuine pedigree weighs on every result. For Cabo Verde, each point is another chapter in a story that few outside the archipelago dared to imagine.

Read on below for everything you need to know about how to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Uruguay are managed by Marcelo Bielsa, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for La Celeste ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage, and further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Cabo Verde head coach Bubista also has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this time. No probable starting XI has been released, and the squad picture will become clearer as the game approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 R. Araujo

10 G. De Arrascaeta Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Uruguay head into this match with a mixed recent record, picking up one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in the World Cup group stage on June 15. Prior to the tournament, they drew 1-1 with England and 0-0 with both Algeria and Mexico in friendlies, while suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat to the United States in November 2025. Across those five matches, Uruguay scored three goals and conceded seven.

Cabo Verde arrive in Miami with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with Spain on June 15 — a result that generated widespread attention. Before the tournament, the Blue Sharks won back-to-back friendlies against Bermuda (3-0) and Serbia (3-0), drew 1-1 with Finland, and lost 4-2 to Chile. They scored seven goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, and have kept back-to-back clean sheets in their two most recent matches.





Head-to-Head Record





No previous meetings between Uruguay and Cabo Verde are recorded in the available data. This fixture on June 21, 2026 represents the first encounter between the two nations at this level.

Standings

In Group H, Uruguay currently sit top of the table, while Cabo Verde are in fourth place after the opening round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uruguay vs Cabo Verde today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: