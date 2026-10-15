Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stade Joseph Marien

Today's game between Union St.Gilloise and Real Sociedad will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Gemini

Union St-Gilloise vs Real Sociedad is available to watch live on HBO Max and TNT Sports 7.





Union St-Gilloise host Real Sociedad at Stade Joseph Marien in Brussels in the Europa League. David Hubert's side bring strong domestic momentum into the tie, while Pellegrino Matarazzo's visitors arrive from Spain with a mixed run of results across competitions.

Union Saint-Gilloise have been one of the more compelling stories in Belgian football in recent years, and their European campaign adds another chapter to that revival. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions reflects a squad in confident form heading into this continental fixture.

Real Sociedad's recent record is harder to read. They have shown they can win away from home, but back-to-back defeats in the Europa League and LaLiga before that point to inconsistency that Union will look to exploit.

In the Europa League standings, Union sit fifth while Real Sociedad are placed 22nd, a contrast that gives the Belgian side a tangible edge in the group picture at this stage of the competition.

For those looking to watch the match, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Union St-Gilloise are managed by David Hubert, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Real Sociedad head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has also not had any injury or suspension details confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available before the match.

Form

Union St-Gilloise have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, a run that includes victories over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League and Royal Antwerp in the First Division A. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against OH Leuven on October 11. A 5-0 home win over Lommel earlier in the run stands out as their most dominant display. Union have scored eleven goals and conceded just two across those five matches.

Real Sociedad have taken two wins and one draw alongside two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 away win at Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga on October 11, following a 1-2 home defeat to Bournemouth in this same Europa League competition. They were also beaten 3-0 by Atletico Madrid earlier in the run. Real Sociedad scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Union St-Gilloise and Real Sociedad from the provided records.

Standings

In the Europa League, Union St-Gilloise sit fifth while Real Sociedad are placed 22nd, meaning the home side hold a considerably stronger position in the competition standings and will be looking to extend that advantage with a positive result at Stade Joseph Marien.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: