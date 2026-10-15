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Europa League
team-logoUnion St.Gilloise
Stade Joseph Marien
team-logoReal Sociedad
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 7
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How to watch today's Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad
Union St.Gilloise
Real Sociedad
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Union St.Gilloise and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 2
Stade Joseph Marien

Today's game between Union St.Gilloise and Real Sociedad will kick off at 15 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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Union St-Gilloise vs Real Sociedad is available to watch live on HBO Max and TNT Sports 7.

HBO Max

HBO Max

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TNT Sports 7

TNT Sports 7

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Union St-Gilloise host Real Sociedad at Stade Joseph Marien in Brussels in the Europa League. David Hubert's side bring strong domestic momentum into the tie, while Pellegrino Matarazzo's visitors arrive from Spain with a mixed run of results across competitions.

Union Saint-Gilloise have been one of the more compelling stories in Belgian football in recent years, and their European campaign adds another chapter to that revival. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions reflects a squad in confident form heading into this continental fixture.

Real Sociedad's recent record is harder to read. They have shown they can win away from home, but back-to-back defeats in the Europa League and LaLiga before that point to inconsistency that Union will look to exploit.

In the Europa League standings, Union sit fifth while Real Sociedad are placed 22nd, a contrast that gives the Belgian side a tangible edge in the group picture at this stage of the competition.

For those looking to watch the match, TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

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How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Hubert

Union St-Gilloise are managed by David Hubert, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Real Sociedad head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has also not had any injury or suspension details confirmed at this stage. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available before the match.

Form

GIL

GIL - Form

CHA
W2-3
LOM
W5-0
VPL
W0-3
ANT
W0-2
OHL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RSO

RSO - Form

ATM
L0-3
BOU
L1-2
VAL
W2-3
ATH
L0-1
COR
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Union St-Gilloise have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, a run that includes victories over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League and Royal Antwerp in the First Division A. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against OH Leuven on October 11. A 5-0 home win over Lommel earlier in the run stands out as their most dominant display. Union have scored eleven goals and conceded just two across those five matches.

Real Sociedad have taken two wins and one draw alongside two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 away win at Deportivo de A Coruna in LaLiga on October 11, following a 1-2 home defeat to Bournemouth in this same Europa League competition. They were also beaten 3-0 by Atletico Madrid earlier in the run. Real Sociedad scored seven goals and conceded eight across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Union St-Gilloise and Real Sociedad from the provided records.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
110050+53
W
2
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
110040+43
W
3
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
110041+33
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
110041+33
W
5
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
110030+33
W
6
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
110031+23
W
7
BenficaBenficaBEN
110020+23
W
8
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
110020+23
W
8
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
110020+23
W
10
LyonLyonOL
110021+13
W
10
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
110021+13
W
10
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
110021+13
W
13
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
110021+13
W
14
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
110010+13
W
15
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
110010+13
W
15
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
110010+13
W
17
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
10100001
D
17
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
10100001
D
17
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
10100001
D
17
RennesRennesREN
10100001
D
21
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
100112-10
L
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
100112-10
L
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
100112-10
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
100112-10
L
25
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
100101-10
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
100101-10
L
25
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
100101-10
L
28
CelticCelticCEL
100113-20
L
29
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
100102-20
L
29
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
100102-20
L
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
100102-20
L
32
MarseilleMarseilleOM
100114-30
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
100114-30
L
34
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
100103-30
L
35
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
100104-40
L
36
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Union St-Gilloise sit fifth while Real Sociedad are placed 22nd, meaning the home side hold a considerably stronger position in the competition standings and will be looking to extend that advantage with a positive result at Stade Joseph Marien.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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