Europa League - Game Week 3 22 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stade Joseph Marien

Today's game between Union St.Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

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TV channel and live stream options for Union St. Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva are listed below.

Union St. Gilloise host Hapoel Beer Sheva at the Stade Joseph Marien in Brussels in a Europa League fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides.

David Hubert's side have built strong momentum through the autumn, and their position in the Europa League table reflects a campaign that has gone largely to plan. A win here would push them further clear of the chasing pack in the standings.

Hapoel Beer Sheva arrive under Ran Kozuch having lost their most recent Europa League outing, a 2-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar. That result leaves the Israeli side deep in the table and in need of a response on the road.

The Stade Joseph Marien has been a difficult venue for visiting sides this season. Union have shown they can score freely at home, and Hapoel will need to be well-organised to contain them.

For Hapoel, their experience across European competition this season — spanning Champions League qualification and the Europa League group stage — at least provides some reference points heading into this tie. Whether that experience translates into a result in Brussels is another question.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Union St. Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva live.

How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

David Hubert takes charge of Union St. Gilloise for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Ran Kozuch leads Hapoel Beer Sheva into the tie, with team news for the visitors also yet to be confirmed. Check back for the latest squad information ahead of the match.

Form

Union St. Gilloise come into this fixture with a record of three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 cup victory over KFC Nijlen, and they have not lost in any of their last five games. That run includes a 3-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League and a 2-0 victory away at Royal Antwerp in the Belgian First Division A. Union scored seven goals and conceded two across those five matches, underlining their defensive solidity alongside their attacking output.

Hapoel Beer Sheva have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Europa League defeat to AZ Alkmaar, which followed a 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the same competition. Earlier in the run, they recorded back-to-back wins in Champions League qualification before a 5-2 loss to Sabah FK. Hapoel scored five goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Union St. Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Standings

In the Europa League table, Union St. Gilloise sit 12th, a position that places them comfortably within the competition's progression places. Hapoel Beer Sheva are 24th, meaning they sit outside the qualification spots and face a difficult path to advance without picking up points in fixtures like this one.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: