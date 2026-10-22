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Europa League
team-logoUnion St.Gilloise
Stade Joseph Marien
team-logoHapoel Beer Sheva
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How to watch today's Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva
Union St.Gilloise
Hapoel Beer Sheva
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Union St.Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Stade Joseph Marien

Today's game between Union St.Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva will kick off at 22 Oct 2026, 17:45.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
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VPN GuideGemini

TV channel and live stream options for Union St. Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva are listed below.

HBO Max

HBO Max

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TNT Sports 8

TNT Sports 8

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Union St. Gilloise host Hapoel Beer Sheva at the Stade Joseph Marien in Brussels in a Europa League fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides.

David Hubert's side have built strong momentum through the autumn, and their position in the Europa League table reflects a campaign that has gone largely to plan. A win here would push them further clear of the chasing pack in the standings.

Hapoel Beer Sheva arrive under Ran Kozuch having lost their most recent Europa League outing, a 2-1 defeat to AZ Alkmaar. That result leaves the Israeli side deep in the table and in need of a response on the road.

The Stade Joseph Marien has been a difficult venue for visiting sides this season. Union have shown they can score freely at home, and Hapoel will need to be well-organised to contain them.

For Hapoel, their experience across European competition this season — spanning Champions League qualification and the Europa League group stage — at least provides some reference points heading into this tie. Whether that experience translates into a result in Brussels is another question.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Union St. Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva live.

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How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva Probable lineups

Manager

  • D. Hubert

David Hubert takes charge of Union St. Gilloise for this Europa League fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Ran Kozuch leads Hapoel Beer Sheva into the tie, with team news for the visitors also yet to be confirmed. Check back for the latest squad information ahead of the match.

Form

GIL

GIL - Form

VPL
W0-3
ANT
W0-2
OHL
D1-1
RSO
D1-1
NIJ
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HBS

HBS - Form

ZVE
W0-2
SAB
W2-1
SAB
L5-2
DZG
D0-0
AZ
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Union St. Gilloise come into this fixture with a record of three wins and two draws from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 cup victory over KFC Nijlen, and they have not lost in any of their last five games. That run includes a 3-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League and a 2-0 victory away at Royal Antwerp in the Belgian First Division A. Union scored seven goals and conceded two across those five matches, underlining their defensive solidity alongside their attacking output.

Hapoel Beer Sheva have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Europa League defeat to AZ Alkmaar, which followed a 0-0 draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the same competition. Earlier in the run, they recorded back-to-back wins in Champions League qualification before a 5-2 loss to Sabah FK. Hapoel scored five goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Union St. Gilloise and Hapoel Beer Sheva.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League table, Union St. Gilloise sit 12th, a position that places them comfortably within the competition's progression places. Hapoel Beer Sheva are 24th, meaning they sit outside the qualification spots and face a difficult path to advance without picking up points in fixtures like this one.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Hapoel Beer Sheva today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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