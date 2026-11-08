How to watch Union St.Gilloise vs Genk with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

First Division A - Game Week 11 8 Nov 2026 - 12:30 Stade Joseph Marien

Union St. Gilloise host Genk at Stade Joseph Marien in Brussels in a First Division A fixture that pits two sides travelling in very different directions right now.

David Hubert's side arrive on the back of five consecutive wins across all competitions, including a notable Europa League victory over Celta Vigo. That European confidence is feeding into their domestic form, and they will be eager to extend their run in front of their own supporters.

Genk, coached by Jess Thorup, have had a more uneven run of results. Three wins from their last five competitive outings is a decent return, but a defeat to KV Mechelen in their most recent league outing will give Thorup cause for reflection ahead of the trip to Brussels.

Union sit third in the First Division A table, while Genk are seventh, making this a fixture with clear implications for both sides' ambitions in the top half of the standings.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight, with Union holding a slight edge in recent meetings. Genk will know they are capable of getting a result here, but they face a home side in sharp form.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Union St. Gilloise vs Genk live.

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