UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Anton Malatinsky

Today's game between Ukraine and Northern Ireland will kick off at 2 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

UK viewers can watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The match is also available via BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport website.

Ukraine host Northern Ireland at the Anton Malatinsky in Trnava in UEFA Nations League B Group 2, with both sides arriving off the back of Matchday 2 results that have shaped the early picture in the group.

Andrea Maldera's Ukraine sit second in the standings after drawing 0-0 with Georgia on Matchday 2, a result that followed their opening 1-0 win over Hungary. They have shown defensive solidity across their Nations League games so far, though they will need to find more attacking fluency against a Northern Ireland side that has proven difficult to break down.

Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland arrive in Trnava having made a strong start to the group phase. A 1-0 win over Georgia on Matchday 1 put them top of the group, and a goalless draw with Hungary on Matchday 2 kept them there. Defensive organisation has been a hallmark of their campaign.

Northern Ireland's position at the summit gives this fixture added weight. Ukraine cannot afford to fall further behind the group leaders, while O'Neill's side will back themselves to take something from a team they have faced before on the European stage.

For TV channel and live stream information, read on below.

How to watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ukraine are managed by Andrea Maldera, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information is available at this stage. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Northern Ireland head into the match under Michael O'Neill, with team news also yet to be confirmed. Details on injuries and suspensions will be added as they become available.

Form

Ukraine arrive in reasonable shape, with three wins and one draw from their last five matches alongside a single defeat. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Georgia in the Nations League, and before that they beat Hungary 1-0 in the same competition. Earlier results include a 2-0 friendly win over Poland and a 1-0 victory against Albania, with their only loss in this run coming against Sweden in World Cup qualification.

Northern Ireland have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Hungary in the Nations League, following a 1-0 win over Georgia. A 3-1 friendly defeat to France and a 1-0 win over Guinea also feature in this sequence, along with a 1-1 draw against Wales.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a June 2021 friendly, when Ukraine won 1-0. The head-to-head record from the last four available fixtures shows Ukraine and Northern Ireland have met twice in European Championship qualification, with both matches ending goalless, and once at a major tournament, where Northern Ireland won 2-0 at Euro 2016. Northern Ireland hold the upper hand in competitive meetings, though Ukraine took the most recent encounter.

Standings

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Northern Ireland NIR 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 D W 2 Ukraine UKR 2 1 1 0 1 0 +1 4 D W 3 Georgia GEO 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 D L 4 Hungary HUN 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1 D L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 2, Northern Ireland currently sit top of the table, with Ukraine in second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ukraine vs Northern Ireland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: