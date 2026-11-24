How to watch Uganda U17 vs New Caledonia U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom DAZN Canada Fubo Ireland DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 25 Nov 2026 - 07:30

Uganda U17 face New Caledonia U17 in a World Cup U17 Group B fixture, with both sides looking to finish the group stage on a better note.

Uganda come into the match with a point in hand. They held Ecuador to a 0-0 draw in their latest outing, a result that steadied things after a 3-0 defeat to South Korea.

That draw means the Africans sit third in Group B and still have something to play for. A clean sheet against Ecuador will give the defence some confidence.

New Caledonia arrive in far tougher shape. They lost 6-0 to South Korea in their most recent match, and a narrow 1-0 loss to Ecuador before that is the closest they have come to a result in this tournament.

The Oceania side are fourth in the group, so this is a chance to avoid finishing bottom and give their young squad something to take home from the biggest stage in age-group football.

Uganda have the stronger recent form and the better position in the table, which makes them the side under pressure to deliver.

Here is what we know about how to watch the match.

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