Serie A - Game Week 8 25 Oct 2026 - 15:45 Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Today's game between Udinese and AC Milan will kick off at 25 Oct 2026, 19:45.

Other English Language Commentaries

United States Fubo United Kingdom HBO Max Canada Fubo

Gemini

TV channel and live stream options for Udinese vs AC Milan are listed below.

Udinese host AC Milan at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine in the Serie A matchday 8 Sunday night fixture, with both sides arriving in desperate need of a positive result.

Udinese are in freefall. Kosta Runjaic's side have lost their last four Serie A matches, including a 3-0 home defeat to Lecce that drew open protests from their own supporters. Despite that run, Runjaic has kept his job, but the pressure is mounting fast.

Milan arrive in better league shape but bring their own turbulence. A 3-0 collapse at Bournemouth in the Europa League has left the mood sour around Ruben Amorim's squad, and owner Gerry Cardinale has travelled to Udine personally — a signal of intent from the top.

The injury list is making Amorim's task harder. Adrien Rabiot, Diego Moreira, and Mario Gila have all been ruled out of this fixture, joining Samuel Chukwueze and others already sidelined. Gonçalo Ramos has recovered from his own injury and is expected to lead the attack.

Mike Maignan, who was sent off in the Bournemouth defeat and has since publicly apologised, is available to start in goal. The club issued a statement defending him after he received racist abuse on social media following the red card.

For Milan, this is a chance to steady the ship in Serie A before a derby against Inter on October 31. For Udinese, it is simply a chance to stop the bleeding. Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Udinese vs AC Milan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Udinese will be without David Alaba, Idrissa Gueye, and Vakoun Issouf Bayo through injury. Giorgi Chakvetadze is expected to start in the projected XI, with Runjaic likely to line up in a 3-4-2-1 shape featuring Keinan Davis as the central striker.

Milan head into the match severely depleted. Rabiot, Moreira, and Gila have all picked up injuries in the 24 hours before the game, joining Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia, Samuel Chukwueze, and Pietro Terracciano on the sidelines. Gonçalo Ramos returns to the projected XI after recovering from injury and is set to lead the attack, with Christian Pulisic operating behind him. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Udinese have won none of their last five competitive matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 home loss to Lecce, and they also suffered a 5-3 defeat to Inter and a 1-0 loss to Cagliari during that run. They have scored five goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, with no clean sheets.

Milan's last five matches show two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss at Bournemouth in the Europa League. Before that, they beat Atalanta 3-2 and won 4-0 away at Salzburg, also in Europe. They drew 1-1 with Sassuolo in Serie A and beat Lecce 3-0 earlier in the run, scoring 11 goals and conceding six across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Milan beat Udinese 3-0 at home in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Milan have won four times and Udinese once, with the Friulani's sole victory coming in a 3-0 win at the San Siro in that same 2025-26 season. Milan have scored 13 goals across those five matches, while Udinese have managed five.

Standings

In Serie A, Udinese sit 16th — deep in the relegation zone — while Milan are 5th, on the fringes of the title conversation. The gap between the two sides in the table gives this fixture an added edge: Milan are chasing European ambitions, while Udinese are fighting to stay in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Udinese vs AC Milan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: