World Cup - Grp. D Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Turkiye and USA will kick-off at 26 Jun 2026, 03:00.

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Türkiye vs USA is available to watch live in the UK on free-to-air television. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Türkiye and the United States close out Group D of the 2026 World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, in what is a final group stage fixture carrying vastly different weight for each side.

Mauricio Pochettino's United States have already won the group, securing back-to-back victories over Paraguay and Australia to advance to the Round of 32 with a perfect record. The question for the Americans is not whether they go through, but in what shape they arrive.

For Vincenzo Montella's Türkiye, the tournament is over. Eliminated after defeats to Australia and Paraguay, they arrive at SoFi Stadium with nothing left to fight for in the standings — only pride, and the chance to finally score their first goal of these finals after registering 33 attempts without reward.

The individual storylines are compelling despite the stakes. Christian Pulisic, who missed the Australia win with a reaggravated calf injury, has returned to training and confirmed he is available to play. Pochettino faces a careful balancing act: managing his captain's fitness ahead of the knockout rounds while giving fringe players their moment in a home World Cup.

Folarin Balogun, meanwhile, has been one of the breakout names of the tournament's opening weeks. The striker sits near the top of the Golden Boot standings and has drawn transfer interest from clubs in England, with his performances turning him into one of the stories of this summer.

Pochettino is expected to rotate significantly, with four players — Tyler Adams, Balogun himself, Chris Richards, and Antonee Robinson — set to be rested to protect them from suspension ahead of the knockout stage.

For all the details on how to watch Türkiye vs USA live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Turkiye vs USA with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincenzo Montella names a projected XI of Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Muldur, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Merih Demiral, Ferdi Kadioglu, Ismail Yuksek, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, Hakan Calhanoglu, Can Uzun, and Deniz Gul. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Turkish squad, and Montella is expected to lean on his senior attacking players as Türkiye look to end the tournament with a goal to their name.

Mauricio Pochettino's projected XI reads: Matt Turner, Mark McKenzie, Max Arfsten, Joseph Scally, Auston Trusty, Giovanni Reyna, Malik Tillman, Alex Zendejas, Timothy Weah, Sebastian Berhalter, and Haji Wright. The lineup reflects significant rotation, with no injuries or suspensions formally listed, though players on yellow cards are being protected ahead of the knockout rounds. Further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Türkiye arrive with one win and two defeats from their last five matches. They beat North Macedonia 4-0 and Venezuela 2-1 in pre-tournament friendlies, but have lost both World Cup group games — 2-0 to Australia and 1-0 to Paraguay. Across those five outings, they have scored two goals and conceded two, though their failure to score in either World Cup match tells its own story.

The United States come in with three wins from their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Australia, following a 4-1 win over Paraguay in their opening group game. They lost 2-1 to Germany in a pre-tournament friendly and fell 2-0 to Portugal in March. Across all five matches, the Americans have scored 10 goals and conceded six, with the back-to-back clean-sheet wins in the group stage representing their strongest run of the sequence.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2025, when Türkiye won 2-1 against the United States in a friendly. Before that, the USA had won consecutive friendlies against Turkey — a 2-1 victory in June 2014 and a 2-1 win in May 2010. Across all three recorded meetings, each match has finished 2-1, with the USA winning two and Türkiye one.

Standings

In Group D, the USA sit top of the table heading into Matchday 3, while Türkiye are bottom and have already been eliminated from the tournament.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs USA today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



