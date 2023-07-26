How to watch the club friendly match between Tottenham and Lion City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a trip to Bangkok, Tottenham are now in Singapore to face Lion City in another club friendly game on Wednesday.

However, Spurs' friendly against Leicester City in Thailand had to be abandoned due to heavy downpours after Ange Postecoglou's side had begun its pre-season with a 3-2 defeat against West Ham in Australia.

Whereas Lion City are currently third in the Singapore Premier League table and are coming into this match on the back of a 3-2 win over Tangjong Pagar in the domestic circuit.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs Lion City kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Singapore National Stadium

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Tottenham vs Lion City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, but is available to stream online live through SPURSPLAY.

GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Postecoglou has addressed Harry Kane's transfer speculations ahead of the clash as the Greek-Australian manager would count on the English forward to start up front.

With most of the players playing 45 minutes each in the West Ham loss, players such as Destiny Udogie and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg can expect themselves to be handed starts against Lion City.

The likes of Richarlison, Giovani Lo Celso and Ben Davies will also hope to feature at some point if not from the first whistle.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Tanganga, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Solomon; Kane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Austin, Keeley, Romero, Vicario, Whiteman Defenders: Davies, Dier, Porro, Reguilon, Rodon, Royal, Sanchez, Spence, Tanganga, Udogie Midfielders: Bissouma, Devine, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Maddison, Perisic, Kulusevski, Sarr, Skipp, Solomon, White Forwards: Kane, Richarlison, Scarlett, Son

Lion City team news

Lion City boss Aleksander Rankovic would consider going with a similar side to the one that defeated Tangjong Pawar.

Shawal Anwar is likely to be given the nod ahead of Adam Swandi in the middle following the former's striker as a substitute the last time out.

Lion City possible XI: Rohaizad; Nor, Harun, Tan, Abdullah; Syahin, Kumar; Anwar, Lopes, Lestienne; Zivkovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rohaizad, Hakim Defenders: Khusni, Wright, Super, Tan, Mamdou, Eszuan, Abdullah, Van Huizen, Nor, Suzliman Midfielders: Azhari, Hadi, Harun, Kumar, Syahin, Salime, Asis, Lopes, Mao, Tan, Rais, Lestienne, Qayyum, Pashia, Anuar, Swandi, Shamim Forwards: Zivkovic, Tanaka, Ibini-Isei, Rasaq

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Tottenham Hotspur and Lion City Sailors will face each other across all competitions.

