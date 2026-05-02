WSL - WSL BetWright Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur Women and London City Lionesses will kick-off at 3 May 2026, 12:00.

The TV channel and live stream options for Tottenham Hotspur Women vs London City Lionesses are listed below. The match is available to watch via Sky Sports+, with coverage also available through the Sky Sports WSL YouTube channel and the official Barclays WSL YouTube channel.

Tottenham Hotspur Women host London City Lionesses at BetWright Stadium in a WSL fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the season enters its final stretch.

Spurs arrive having drawn their most recent league outing 0-0 against Manchester United, but that result does little to mask a difficult run of form. Three heavy defeats in their previous four outings, including a 5-2 loss to Arsenal, have left the club fighting to consolidate fifth place in the table.

London City Lionesses come into this fixture with momentum behind them. Their 5-1 dismantling of Leicester City last weekend was a statement result, and Rob Gormley's side will be keen to build on a run that has seen them take points off Chelsea and West Ham in recent weeks.

The two clubs have met before this season, sharing a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup back in February, a game that underlined how tight this fixture can be regardless of league positions.

For Spurs, a home win would shore up their top-half standing and give the squad a confidence boost after a bruising month. For the Lionesses, three points would close the gap on their North London opponents and strengthen their own WSL footing.

With transfer speculation beginning to swirl around the Lionesses ahead of the summer window, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding this club beyond the pitch as well.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs London City Lionesses, including TV channel, live stream details and kick-off time.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs London City Lionesses with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Tottenham Hotspur Women ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side at this stage, and no projected starting XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

The same applies to London City Lionesses, with no injury concerns, suspensions, or probable lineup confirmed for the away side at the time of writing. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Tottenham have found life difficult in recent weeks. They have managed just one point from their last five matches across all competitions, with their sole positive result being a goalless draw against Manchester United. The defeats on either side of that point tell a harder story: back-to-back 5-2 losses to Arsenal and Manchester City left Spurs shipping ten goals in two WSL outings, and a 2-1 FA Cup exit to Chelsea added further frustration. Across those five games, Spurs scored six goals and conceded fifteen.

London City Lionesses arrive in far better shape. They have collected five points from their last five matches, peaking with that dominant 5-1 win over Leicester. Two draws against West Ham and Chelsea, both 1-1, show a side capable of holding their own against stronger opposition, and their only defeat in that run came against Arsenal. They scored eight goals across the five games and conceded five, a record that reflects growing confidence in attack.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended level, with London City Lionesses and Tottenham drawing 2-2 in an FA Cup tie at Brisbane Road in February 2026. Prior to that, the Lionesses beat Spurs 4-2 in a WSL fixture in November 2025, suggesting the away side have had the better of this matchup in recent times. Looking further back, Tottenham won heavily on both occasions the sides met in earlier seasons, including a 5-0 FA Cup win and a 4-0 WSL Cup victory, though the balance of power has clearly shifted since those results.

Standings

In the WSL table, Tottenham Hotspur Women currently sit fifth while London City Lionesses are seventh, meaning both clubs are competing in the middle tier of the division with points still to play for before the season concludes.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs London City Lionesses today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: