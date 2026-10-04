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WSL
team-logoTottenham Hotspur Women
Gaughan Group Stadium
team-logoLondon City Lionesses
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How to watch today's Tottenham Hotspur Women vs London City Lionesses WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Tottenham Hotspur Women vs London City Lionesses
Tottenham Hotspur Women
London City Lionesses
WSL

How to watch the WSL match between Tottenham Hotspur Women and London City Lionesses, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
WSL - Game Week 5
Gaughan Group Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur Women and London City Lionesses will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 14:00.

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The match is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

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Sky Sports Football

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Tottenham Hotspur Women host London City Lionesses at the Gaughan Group Stadium in a Women's Super League fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.

Spurs arrive at this match in strong domestic form. Martin Ho's side have won three of their last five across all competitions, including a commanding 4-0 defeat of Aston Villa in the WSL, and they go into this fixture sitting second in the league.

London City Lionesses arrive in north London with momentum of their own. Eder Maestre's side have won four of their last five matches and come off the back of a 2-0 WSL win over Brighton, a result in which Alexia Putellas opened her account for the club.

The Lionesses sit fourth in the WSL standings, meaning this is a direct contest between two sides with genuine ambitions at the top of the division.

This London derby has produced goals in recent meetings, and with both sides in confident form, the match has the ingredients for an entertaining afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

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How to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs London City Lionesses with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur Women vs London City Lionesses Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Ho

Tottenham Hotspur Women are managed by Martin Ho, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

London City Lionesses head coach Eder Maestre also has no confirmed team news available at this stage. Further squad information will be provided as it emerges ahead of the fixture.

Form

TOT

TOT - Form

LIV
D1-1
CRY
W0-7
WHU
L0-0
AVL
W4-0
BHA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LCL

LCL - Form

WHU
L2-1
CHA
W1-4
LEI
W0-2
BHA
W2-0
IPT
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Tottenham Hotspur Women have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 WSL Cup win over Brighton, following a 4-0 league victory against Aston Villa. Spurs also put seven past Crystal Palace without reply earlier in the run, though they were held to a goalless draw by West Ham in the WSL Cup. They drew 1-1 with Liverpool in the league, giving them a mixed but productive recent record.

London City Lionesses have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 2-1 WSL loss to West Ham. Since then, they have beaten Charlton 4-1 in the league, won twice in the WSL Cup against Leicester and Ipswich, and claimed a 2-0 WSL win over Brighton in their most recent outing. The Lionesses have scored ten goals across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Tottenham Hotspur WomenDrawLondon City Lionesses
4
0
1
WSL
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
2
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
1
FT
FA Cup
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
2
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
2
FT
WSL
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
4
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
2
FT
FA Cup
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
5
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
0
FT
WSL Cup
Tottenham Hotspur Women badge
Tottenham Hotspur Women
TOT
4
London City Lionesses badge
London City Lionesses
LCL
0
FT
13Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the WSL on 3 May 2026, when Tottenham Hotspur Women won 2-1 at home. Before that, London City Lionesses won 4-2 at home in the WSL in November 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending in a draw — a 2-2 FA Cup tie in February 2026.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester City WomenManchester City WomenMCI
4400124+812
W
W
W
W
2
Tottenham Hotspur WomenTottenham Hotspur WomenTOT
4310152+1310
W
W
D
W
3
Chelsea FC WomenChelsea FC WomenCHE
431091+810
W
W
W
D
4
London City LionessesLondon City LionessesLCL
430194+59
W
W
L
W
5
Liverpool FC WomenLiverpool FC WomenLIV
521296+37
L
W
L
D
W
6
Manchester United WomenManchester United WomenMAN
521259-47
W
W
D
L
L
7
Everton WomenEverton WomenEVE
420223-16
L
W
W
L
8
Arsenal WomenArsenal WomenARS
41212205
L
D
D
W
9
Crystal Palace FC WomenCrystal Palace FC WomenCRY
4121410-65
D
L
D
W
10
West Ham United WomenWest Ham United WomenWHU
410347-33
L
L
W
L
11
Brighton & Hove Albion WomenBrighton & Hove Albion WomenBHA
402236-32
L
D
D
L
12
Birmingham City WomenBirmingham City WomenBIC
4022610-42
D
L
D
L
13
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa WomenAVL
4022310-72
L
D
L
D
14
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
4004110-90
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

In the WSL table, Tottenham sit second and London City Lionesses fourth, meaning this fixture is a direct meeting between two sides competing for a place among the division's frontrunners.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs London City Lionesses today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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