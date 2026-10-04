WSL - Game Week 5 4 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Gaughan Group Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur Women and London City Lionesses will kick off at 4 Oct 2026, 14:00.

Gemini

The match is available to watch live in the UK on Sky Sports. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.





Tottenham Hotspur Women host London City Lionesses at the Gaughan Group Stadium in a Women's Super League fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table.

Spurs arrive at this match in strong domestic form. Martin Ho's side have won three of their last five across all competitions, including a commanding 4-0 defeat of Aston Villa in the WSL, and they go into this fixture sitting second in the league.

London City Lionesses arrive in north London with momentum of their own. Eder Maestre's side have won four of their last five matches and come off the back of a 2-0 WSL win over Brighton, a result in which Alexia Putellas opened her account for the club.

The Lionesses sit fourth in the WSL standings, meaning this is a direct contest between two sides with genuine ambitions at the top of the division.

This London derby has produced goals in recent meetings, and with both sides in confident form, the match has the ingredients for an entertaining afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs London City Lionesses with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tottenham Hotspur Women are managed by Martin Ho, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

London City Lionesses head coach Eder Maestre also has no confirmed team news available at this stage. Further squad information will be provided as it emerges ahead of the fixture.

Form

Tottenham Hotspur Women have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 WSL Cup win over Brighton, following a 4-0 league victory against Aston Villa. Spurs also put seven past Crystal Palace without reply earlier in the run, though they were held to a goalless draw by West Ham in the WSL Cup. They drew 1-1 with Liverpool in the league, giving them a mixed but productive recent record.

London City Lionesses have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 2-1 WSL loss to West Ham. Since then, they have beaten Charlton 4-1 in the league, won twice in the WSL Cup against Leicester and Ipswich, and claimed a 2-0 WSL win over Brighton in their most recent outing. The Lionesses have scored ten goals across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the WSL on 3 May 2026, when Tottenham Hotspur Women won 2-1 at home. Before that, London City Lionesses won 4-2 at home in the WSL in November 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending in a draw — a 2-2 FA Cup tie in February 2026.

Standings

In the WSL table, Tottenham sit second and London City Lionesses fourth, meaning this fixture is a direct meeting between two sides competing for a place among the division's frontrunners.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs London City Lionesses today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: