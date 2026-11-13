How to watch Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Everton Women with a VPN
Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
ExpressVPN
- Livestream without slowdowns
- Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
- Connect to a global server network
- With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
- Keep your activity private and secure
- ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.
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- Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
- Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
- Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
- Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
- Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!
Match Preview
Tottenham Hotspur Women host Everton Women at BetWright Stadium in a WSL fixture that matters for both clubs as the season takes shape.
Martin Ho's Spurs sit fourth in the table and come into this game with their confidence restored after a 2-1 WSL win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous league outing. That result followed back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Chelsea, so Tottenham will want to build on that momentum in front of their own supporters.
Everton arrive in a different kind of form. Scott Phelan's side drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the WSL before a 6-0 WSL Cup win over Durham Women last time out, a result that will have done plenty for morale heading into this trip to London.
The Toffees sit eighth in the WSL standings and need points to climb the table. A win at BetWright Stadium would represent a real statement from a side that has shown it can grind out results this season.
Spurs have the home advantage and a top-four position to protect. Everton have the motivation of a side with ground to make up.
Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this WSL match live.
Team news & squads
Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Everton Women Probable lineups
Manager
- M. Ho