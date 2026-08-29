Premier League - Game Week 2 29 Aug 2026 - 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will kick-off at 29 Aug 2026, 17:30.

Gemini

Tottenham vs Newcastle is live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tottenham Hotspur host Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 29, in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture that carries early-season weight for both clubs.

Spurs arrive under Roberto De Zerbi having invested heavily across the summer. Omar Marmoush joined on loan from Manchester City this week with a £60 million obligation to make the deal permanent, and Sávio has also arrived, coming off the bench to score on his debut in Tuesday's 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Charlton Athletic. De Zerbi publicly challenged the Brazilian winger to reach double figures in goals this season.

The Premier League picture is less encouraging for Spurs. They were beaten 3-0 by Brentford last weekend and sit in the bottom three after one game. A home win is the only acceptable result if they want to avoid a difficult early narrative forming around the season.

Newcastle travel to North London under Matthias Jaissle, who is still finding his footing as head coach. His side drew 2-2 at Liverpool on the opening weekend, a creditable result, before coming from behind to beat West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. Harvey Barnes scored twice from the bench to seal that win and has been vocal about his ambitions for silverware.

Jaissle has injury problems to manage, with four players currently sidelined. There are also question marks over the future of club-record signing Nick Woltemade, who has reportedly attracted interest from Napoli after a difficult debut season in the Premier League.

This is a fixture that matters to both sets of supporters. Spurs need a response at home. Newcastle want to show that their opening-day point at Anfield was no fluke. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi has a significant number of absentees to manage. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus, Pape Sarr, and Dejan Kulusevski are all sidelined through injury, with no suspensions in the squad. De Zerbi's projected XI is: Kinsky; Van Hecke, Senesi, Porro, Robertson; Tel, Fernandes, Moore, Gallagher, Tonali; Richarlison.

Matthias Jaissle is without Valentino Livramento, Joelinton, William Osula, and Daniel Burn through injury, and has no suspensions to contend with. His projected XI reads: Hornicek; Thiaw, Hall, Botman, Dedic; Barnes, Miley, Ramsey, Elanga, Steur; Wissa. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Tottenham's last five matches return one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent outing was the 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Charlton Athletic, though that followed a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brentford. Spurs drew twice against Hoffenheim in pre-season and drew 1-1 with Getafe. They have scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded five.

Newcastle's last five matches produce one win, one draw, and three losses. The Magpies beat West Brom 3-2 in the Carabao Cup most recently, having drawn 2-2 with Liverpool on the Premier League's opening weekend. Their pre-season included a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg, a 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, and a 3-1 loss to Everton. Newcastle scored nine goals across those five games and conceded eight.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on February 10, 2026, when Newcastle won 1-2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League. Before that, the clubs drew 2-2 at St James' Park in December 2025. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Newcastle have won three and drawn two, with Tottenham yet to win any of those encounters.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham Hotspur currently sit 18th, while Newcastle United are 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: