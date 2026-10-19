Premier League - Game Week 7 19 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Coventry City will kick off at 19 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City is being shown live in the UK across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and NowTV. Full details on how to access each service are listed below.





Tottenham Hotspur host Coventry City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs have struggled for consistency, going winless across their last four Premier League outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, a sign of a side that can compete but cannot yet close games out.

Coventry arrive in north London in contrasting form. Frank Lampard's side have won their last two Premier League matches, including a 4-1 demolition of Newcastle United, and carry genuine momentum into this fixture.

Spurs are without several key players through injury, with Rodrigo Bentancur serving a suspension adding further pressure on De Zerbi to find the right balance in midfield.

For Coventry, their injury list is also notable, though the squad has shown enough depth to produce results on the road. Lampard will be encouraged by what his side showed against Newcastle.

The table tells a stark story: Tottenham sit bottom of the Premier League while Coventry are in mid-table, making this a fixture with genuine urgency for the home side.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi is without a significant number of players for this fixture. Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, and Andrew Robertson are all listed as injured, while Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended. The projected XI includes Antonin Kinsky in goal, with Jan Paul van Hecke, Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie, and Marcos Senesi in defence. Savio, Sandro Tonali, Conor Gallagher, and Lucas Bergvall are named in midfield, with Mohammed Kudus and Dominic Solanke leading the attack.

Frank Lampard's Coventry are also dealing with absences, with Haji Wright, Aurele Amenda, Josh Eccles, Luke Woolfenden, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden all ruled out through injury. No suspensions are listed for the away side. Coventry's projected XI is led by Carl Rushworth in goal, with Ethan Pinnock, Milan van Ewijk, Jay Dasilva, and Bobby Thomas in defence, and Brandon Thomas-Asante, Matt Grimes, Jack Rudoni, Ephron Mason-Clark, Caleb Yirenkyi, and Sidiki Cherif completing the lineup.

Form

Tottenham have won none of their last five matches across all competitions, recording one draw and four defeats. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United, and they were beaten 2-3 by Aston Villa in their previous league game. Spurs also lost 3-1 to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup during this run. Across the five matches, they have scored five goals and conceded eight.

Coventry have won two, lost two, and drawn one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United, and they also beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 on the road. They suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat to Brighton earlier in the sequence. Across five matches, Coventry have scored six goals and conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Carabao Cup on September 18, 2024, when Tottenham won 2-1 at Coventry. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Tottenham have won four and Coventry none, with one result not recorded as a Tottenham win. Spurs have been dominant in this matchup historically, winning 3-0 in an FA Cup tie in 2013 and 3-0 in the Premier League in March 2001.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham sit in 20th place — bottom of the division — while Coventry are in 15th. For Spurs, this fixture represents the kind of game they must win to begin climbing away from the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: