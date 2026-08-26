Carabao Cup - Game Week 2 26 Aug 2026 - 14:45 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Charlton Athletic will kick-off at 26 Aug 2026, 19:45.

Gemini

Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic is available to watch live in the UK. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Tottenham Hotspur host Charlton Athletic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Carabao Cup, with Roberto De Zerbi's side looking to bounce back after a bruising start to their Premier League campaign.

Spurs were beaten 3-0 by Brentford on the opening weekend, a result that left De Zerbi admitting his side failed to compete with the required intensity. The Italian has spoken candidly about the performance, and this cup tie arrives at a moment when the club needs a response.

The summer has not been short on activity in north London. Tottenham have completed the £85 million signing of Brazilian winger Savinho from Manchester City, adding further firepower to a squad that has already seen Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke arrive. Despite that investment, the Brentford defeat raised questions about readiness.

Charlton, managed by Nathan Jones, arrive in good form from the Championship. The Addicks have won their last two league fixtures and already have a Carabao Cup victory under their belt this season, having beaten Cheltenham Town in the previous round.

Jones' side will not be here to make up the numbers. Three wins from their last four competitive matches tells its own story, and Charlton will back themselves to cause problems against a Spurs side still finding its feet under a new manager.

For De Zerbi, the cup offers an opportunity to build confidence and give fringe players minutes. Whether he rotates heavily or fields a strong side will be one of the more interesting pre-match questions.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi has not confirmed a probable lineup for Tottenham ahead of this Carabao Cup tie, and no specific injuries or suspensions have been listed at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Charlton Athletic head coach Nathan Jones is similarly yet to confirm his squad, with no injuries or suspensions reported at this time. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Tottenham's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and one defeat in competitive and pre-season action. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 loss to Brentford in the Premier League on August 22. Prior to that, De Zerbi's side drew 2-2 with Hoffenheim in a friendly before beating the same opponents 3-0 the day before. A 1-1 draw with Getafe and a 2-1 friendly win over Chelsea complete the five-match run.

Charlton have been in strong form, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Championship win at West Ham United on August 22. Before that, they beat Derby County 2-1 and defeated Cheltenham Town 3-1 in the Carabao Cup first round. A 3-0 friendly defeat to Reading is the one blot on an otherwise encouraging pre-season and early-season record.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the FA Cup on January 9, 2011, when Tottenham won 3-0 at home. Before that, the sides met regularly in the Premier League during the mid-2000s. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Tottenham have won four and Charlton one, with Spurs scoring 13 goals to Charlton's three. The last of those Premier League meetings ended 0-2 to Tottenham at Charlton's ground in May 2007.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: