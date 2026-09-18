Premier League - Game Week 5 19 Sept 2026 - 07:30 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Today's game between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 12:30.

Gemini

This match is available to watch live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via HBO Max.

Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in a Premier League fixture that finds both clubs in the lower reaches of the table and under pressure to deliver.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have made another sluggish start to the 2026-27 campaign. The Italian has drawn praise and criticism in equal measure since taking charge in north London, and with Spurs sitting 17th in the Premier League, the margin for error is shrinking.

Aston Villa arrive in similarly uncomfortable territory, sitting 19th. Unai Emery will be looking for a response after a 1-2 Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend, though Villa did progress in the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 win over Coventry City on Tuesday.

Tammy Abraham was the standout performer in that cup tie, scoring twice to silence any lingering doubts about his future at Villa Park following summer transfer speculation. His form will be a boost for Emery heading into the weekend.

There is a subplot at Villa too. Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho was an unused substitute against Coventry, with Emery publicly noting the winger is a little behind his teammates in terms of fitness and match sharpness. The Argentine will be pushing for involvement here.

At the other end of the pitch, Spurs have their own attacking concerns. De Zerbi is reportedly exploring options to address a goal shortage, with the team having failed to score in three of their last four Premier League outings.

For TV channel and live stream information, scroll down for everything you need to know about where to watch this fixture.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto De Zerbi is without several first-team players for this fixture. Wilson Odobert, Xavi Simons, Mykhaylo Mudryk, and Pedro Porro are all listed as injured and unavailable for selection. Mudryk, who joined on loan from Chelsea during the summer, has already picked up a knock since his arrival. De Zerbi's projected XI reads: Kinsky; Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Gray, Robertson; Tonali, Fernandes, Bentancur; Savio, Marmoush, Solanke.

Unai Emery is dealing with an injury list of his own. Amadou Onana, Leon Goretzka, Brian Madjo, Pau Torres, and Ian Maatsen are all sidelined. Garnacho remains in the squad but started on the bench in midweek and faces a battle to force his way into the starting XI. Villa's projected lineup is: Suzuki; Mings, Wan-Bissaka, Ruggeri, Lindelof; Buendia, Kamara, Barkley, Hemmings; McGinn, Jackson.

Form

Tottenham head into this match having won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool on September 15. Earlier in that run, Spurs drew 0-0 with both Everton and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, and suffered a 0-2 loss to Newcastle United on August 29. Their sole win came against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup, a 5-1 victory on August 26. Across those five matches, Spurs scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Aston Villa have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent result was Tuesday's 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Coventry City. Before that, Villa lost 1-2 to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on September 12. They beat Club Brugge 3-2 in the Champions League on September 8, drew 0-0 with Hull City, and lost 0-1 to Arsenal on August 31. Villa have scored six goals and conceded five across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 3, 2026, when Aston Villa beat Tottenham 1-2 in a Premier League fixture at Villa Park. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Villa have won four times and Tottenham once. That solitary Spurs victory came in a Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October 2025, which ended 1-2 in favour of Villa — the away side winning on that occasion as well. Villa have also beaten Spurs twice in FA Cup ties during this stretch.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Tottenham currently sit 17th and Aston Villa are 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: