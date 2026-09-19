Watch Tennessee Titans vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tennessee Titans vs Philadelphia Eagles kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Nissan Stadium

The Tennessee Titans host the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs Philadelphia Eagles

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tennessee Titans vs Philadelphia Eagles Team News

Heading into the game, both teams are managing significant roster moves and key injuries that will heavily impact their game plans.

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The Eagles are adjusting to a major blow on their offensive line while monitoring key defensive stars:

The O-Line Shakeup : Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson has been placed on Injured Reserve (IR) with a knee injury. Drew Kendall and Willie Lampkin are the frontrunners to step into the left guard spot, presenting an immediate communication test for Jalen Hurts' protection.

Defensive Front Worries : Defensive tackle Jalen Carter missed practice time earlier in the week due to a right wrist injury. While he is highly expected to play, he will likely have to do so while wearing a cast. Edge rusher Jonathan Greenard remains limited with a pectoral injury that sidelined him in Week 1, making his availability a game-time decision.

Secondary Updates : Defensive back Cooper DeJean missed early practice windows with calf and abdomen issues but reassured media he will be good to go. Safety Andrew Mukuba is also tracking an ankle/leg issue.

Tennessee Titans Team News

Under head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the Titans are searching for a massive offensive rebound after a stagnant Week 1:

The Linebacker Corps : Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate is officially OUT after undergoing surgery for a fractured thumb. On a brighter note, standout third-year linebacker Cedric Gray is on the cusp of returning; he was a full practice participant as he nears final clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol. James Williams Sr. remains limited with an elbow strain but has been practicing in a non-contact yellow jersey.

Rookie Spotlight : Rookie linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who exploded for an NFL-debut-tying 16 tackles in Week 1, has officially been named the team's starting MIKE linebacker going forward.

Late Addition : Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was a late addition to the Friday injury report with muscle tightness, though the coaching staff expressed low concern regarding his availability.



