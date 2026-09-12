Watch Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Nissan Stadium

The Tennessee Titans will host the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm BST.

This marks the 'Farewell Season' for the current Nissan Stadium, as a new venue is being constructed next door, which is scheduled to open in 2027.

How to watch Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets Team News

This game features massive storylines, including Robert Saleh making his head coaching debut for the Titans against his former team, while Geno Smith returns as the starting quarterback for the Jets.

New York Jets Team News

Breece Hall (RB) : Full Participant (Groin) - Great news for the Jets, as their star running back has recovered from an August scare and is fully cleared to lead the backfield.

Isaiah Davis (RB) : Full Participant (Knee) - Cleared to play and will back up Hall.

Kenyon Sadiq (TE) : Full Participant (Groin) - The rookie tight end is a full go.

D'Angelo Ponds (CB) : Limited Participant (Calf) - The rookie defensive back is working through a minor calf strain.

Joseph Ossai (EDGE) : Did Not Participate (Foot) - Missed consecutive practices and is highly questionable.

Tim Patrick (WR) : Did Not Participate (Groin) - Sidelined during practice and unlikely to suit up.

Tennessee Titans Team News

Cedric Gray (LB) : Did Not Participate (Concussion) - A massive blow to the Titans' defense. Gray suffered a concussion in a UTV accident and is locked in protocol, leaving a major hole in the middle of the field. Cody Barton is expected to step up.

Keldric Faulk (DE) : Full Participant (Shoulder) - Participated in full all week and is completely ready to anchor the line.

Healthy Roster Influx : The Titans are largely healthy elsewhere, benefiting from heavily spending in free agency on players like Alante Taylor and Juan Delale Robinson.



