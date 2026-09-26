Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 16:05 Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Minnesota Vikings at Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 9.05pm (BST) on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Minnesota Vikings Team News

Desperate to bounce back from an 0-2 start, the Buccaneers face an uphill battle against a 2-0 Vikings squad that is getting a massive offensive boost.

Minnesota Vikings Team News

The biggest storyline for the Vikings is the return of franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. After suffering a concussion early in the season-opener and being replaced by Carson Wentz, Murray has officially cleared concussion protocol and will reclaim his spot as the starting quarterback. This provides an immediate dual-threat upgrade to target superstar receiver Justin Jefferson.

Aaron Jones Sr. (RB) : Suffered a knee issue early in the week but progressed to a full participant by Friday's practice. He carries no game designation and is fully cleared to play.

Brett Thorson (P) : Ruled OUT with a right hamstring injury sustained in Week 2. The Vikings have signed veteran punter Johnny Hekker to handle punting duties.

Nick Samac (C) : Ruled OUT with a knee injury after failing to practice on Thursday and Friday.

Jordan Mason (RB) : Recently placed on Injured Reserve (IR), further testing the Vikings' depth behind Aaron Jones.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Head coach Todd Bowles' squad enters Week 3 with a high sense of urgency after back-to-back losses to the Bengals and Browns. Turnovers, red zone inefficiencies, and pass-protection meltdowns (resulting in 7 sacks on Baker Mayfield) have plagued the team early on. Unfortunately, their depth takes a direct hit this week as two rookie defensive starters have been sidelined.

Rueben Bain Jr. (EDGE) : Ruled OUT with a groin injury. The defensive line will rely heavily on depth players like Anthony Nelson and Al-Quadin Muhammad to spark an underperforming pass rush against Murray.

Josiah Trotter (LB) : Ruled OUT with a shoulder injury, thinning out the Buccaneers' linebacker corps.

Baker Mayfield (QB) : Fully healthy but under significant pressure. He must find a way to navigate Brian Flores' league-leading, blitz-heavy defensive scheme that has already generated 8 sacks this season.



