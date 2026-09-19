Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time

20 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida), during Week 2 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 20.

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Cleveland Browns Team News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that the team is relatively healthy heading into Sunday, reporting that no players are listed as doubtful.

Jalen McMillan (WR) (Knee) - Questionable : After missing Week 1, McMillan was a full participant in practice all week. Bowles stated he will be a game-time decision, but his trajectory is highly encouraging.

Miles Killebrew (S) (Concussion) - Questionable : Remained limited in practice late in the week as he progresses through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Jacob Parrish (CB) (Back) - Questionable : Limited in practice during late-week sessions.

A'Shawn Robinson (DL) : Missed practice time for a scheduled veteran rest day but faces no injury designation.

Cleveland Browns Team News

The Browns, now led by head coach Todd Monken, are managing a slightly more complex injury report.

Tyson Campbell (CB) (Ankle) - Questionable : Campbell gave the Browns a massive scare by popping up on the injury report and sitting out Thursday's practice. However, he returned to the practice field on Friday, significantly improving his chances to anchor the secondary on Sunday.

Teven Jenkins (RG) (Back) - Out/Doubtful : Jenkins missed multiple practices during the week due to an ongoing back issue, creating a vulnerability on the right side of the offensive line.

Dawand Jones (OT) (Head) : Progressed from limited to a full practice participant later in the week and is cleared to protect Deshaun Watson.

Jerry Jeudy (WR) (Wrist) & G Zion Johnson (Knee) : Both offensive starters practiced fully and carry no game-status limitations.



