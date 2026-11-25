How to watch Tajikistan U17 vs Senegal U17 with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United Kingdom DAZN

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 26 Nov 2026 - 11:00

Tajikistan U17 face Senegal U17 in a World Cup U17 Group F fixture, with both sides looking to finish their group programme on a high.

Senegal arrive as the team to beat. They top Group F after a 9-0 win over Cuba U17 on 23 November, following a 1-1 draw with Croatia U17 three days earlier.

That Cuba result was emphatic, and it leaves Senegal with plenty of momentum. Their recent record shows three wins, a draw and a single defeat from their last five outings, with just two goals conceded.

Tajikistan sit third in the group and have had a tougher week. They lost 4-0 to Croatia U17 on 23 November, three days after a high-scoring result against Cuba U17 that went their way.

That win over Cuba showed Tajikistan can find the net, and it gives them something to build on. Against a defence as tight as Senegal's, they will need to protect their own goal better than they did against Croatia.

Below is everything you need on the kick-off time, TV channel and live stream options for Tajikistan U17 vs Senegal U17.

Official TV channel and live stream information for Tajikistan U17 vs Senegal U17 is not currently available. We will update this page as soon as broadcast details are confirmed.

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