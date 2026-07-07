World Cup - Final Stage BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Switzerland and Colombia will kick-off at 7 Jul 2026, 21:00.

Gemini

Switzerland vs Colombia is available to watch live in the UK on ITV1 and STV, with free live streaming on ITVX and STV Player.

Switzerland and Colombia meet at BC Place in Vancouver on Tuesday, July 7 in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a quarter-final place the prize for the winner.

Murat Yakin's Switzerland arrive having won three of their four World Cup matches, including a composed 2-0 victory over Algeria in the Round of 32. They topped Group B and have looked increasingly assured as the tournament has progressed, with 20-year-old midfielder Johan Manzambi catching the eye as one of the breakout players of the competition.

Colombia bring an unbeaten record into this fixture. Néstor Lorenzo's side won Group K without conceding more than once, and they edged past Ghana 1-0 in the Round of 32 thanks to a Jhon Arias strike. Three consecutive clean sheets tell the story of a team built on structural discipline.

The biggest blow for Colombia ahead of this tie is the absence of striker Jhon Córdoba, who was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament after suffering a serious hamstring injury against Ghana. Luis Suárez, who came off the bench to assist the winning goal in that match, is expected to lead the line in his place.

Switzerland have a concern of their own in midfield, with Michel Aebischer working through an individual training programme to shake off a muscle problem. If he misses out, Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler will form the double pivot behind Manzambi.

Both sides enter as group winners and both are chasing a place in the last eight. The TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

How to watch Switzerland vs Colombia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin is expected to name a side featuring Gregor Kobel in goal, with a back four of Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez. Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler are projected to anchor the midfield, with Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi and Dan Ndoye operating ahead of them and Breel Embolo leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Swiss, though Michel Aebischer's fitness will be monitored ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match if his situation changes.

Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo is set to line up with Camilo Vargas in goal behind a back four of Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí and Johan Mojica. Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias and Gustavo Puerta are projected in midfield, with James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz supporting striker Luis Suárez. No injuries or suspensions beyond the confirmed absence of Jhon Córdoba, who is out for the tournament, have been reported.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Switzerland go into this match with a record of three wins and two draws from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Algeria on July 3 in the Round of 32, and before that they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 and edged Canada 2-1 in the group stage. Their only dropped points came in a 1-1 draw with Qatar and a 1-1 friendly draw with Australia. Across those five matches, Switzerland scored ten goals and conceded three.

Colombia's last five results read four wins and one draw. They beat Ghana 1-0 on July 4, then prior to that defeated DR Congo 1-0 and Uzbekistan 3-1 in the group stage, and also won 2-0 against Jordan in a pre-tournament friendly. Their sole dropped points came in a goalless draw with Portugal that sealed top spot in Group K. Colombia have kept three successive clean sheets heading into this fixture, conceding just one goal across their five most recent matches.





Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match COL 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Colombia 3 - 1 Switzerland 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides came in a friendly on March 25, 2007, when Colombia beat Switzerland 3-1. That result represents the full extent of the head-to-head record between the two nations, making this their first competitive encounter.

Standings

Switzerland finished first in Group B, while Colombia topped Group K. Both sides enter the Round of 16 as group winners.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Colombia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: