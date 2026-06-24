World Cup - Grp. B BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Switzerland and Canada will kick-off at 24 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Gemini

Switzerland vs Canada is available to watch live on free-to-air television in the UK and Scotland. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Switzerland and Canada meet at BC Place in Vancouver on June 24 in the final Group B fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with first place on the line and the stakes as clear as they come.

Canada sit top of the group heading into the match, and a draw is enough for Jesse Marsch's side to secure first place, earn hosting rights for the Round of 32 and Round of 16, and avoid a likely clash with South Korea in Los Angeles. Switzerland, second in the group, need a win to leapfrog their opponents.

The Swiss arrive in good form after a dominant 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, a result that was transformed by 20-year-old Freiburg starlet Johan Manzambi, who came off the bench to score a brace and collect the Man of the Match award. Murat Yakin's side drew their opener 1-1 with Qatar but look a different proposition now.

Canada's mood is more complicated. Their 6-0 demolition of Qatar was historic — Jonathan David scored a hat-trick to become the first player to achieve that feat for a host nation since 1966 — but the victory was overshadowed by a serious leg break suffered by midfielder Ismael Koné. The 24-year-old fractured his tibia and fibula following a late challenge and has since rejoined the squad after surgery, though he plays no further part in the tournament on the pitch.

The loss of Koné is a significant blow to Canada's midfield. Nathan Saliba, who replaced him against Qatar and scored a free kick in his World Cup debut, is now expected to step into the starting XI. Marsch has spoken warmly of the squad's collective response to the injury, but there is no question it changes the shape of Canada's engine room.

For Switzerland, Granit Xhaka remains the fulcrum of the side. The Sunderland captain is making his fourth World Cup appearance and brings leadership and experience that the Swiss will lean on in a match where nerves could be a factor for both sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Switzerland vs Canada live, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Switzerland vs Canada with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Murat Yakin has a near-fully fit squad available, with left-back Miro Muheim the only confirmed absentee through injury. The projected XI for Switzerland lines up as: Kobel; Widmer, Jaquez, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Freuler, Xhaka; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas. There are no suspensions to report.

Canada are without Ismael Koné, who fractured his tibia and fibula against Qatar and has undergone surgery. Alfie Jones is also unavailable through injury. Jesse Marsch's projected starting XI reads: Crepeau; Johnston, Laryea, Sigur, Bombito; Buchanan, Ahmed, Eustaquio, Saliba; David, Larin. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if needed.

Form

Switzerland have recorded two wins, three draws, and no defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 18, a result that ended any doubts about their tournament credentials. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Qatar on June 13 before conceding a 94th-minute own goal. They also drew 1-1 with Australia and beat Jordan 4-1 in pre-tournament friendlies, and drew 0-0 with Norway in March. The Swiss have scored 10 goals and conceded four across those five games.

Canada have won two, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 6-0 win over Qatar on June 18, their first victory at a men's World Cup. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12 in their tournament opener. Earlier results include a 1-1 draw with Ireland, a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan, and a goalless draw with Tunisia. Canada have scored 10 goals and conceded two across those five outings, with three clean sheets in that run.





Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match CAN 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Switzerland 1 - 3 Canada 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





There is only one previous recorded meeting between these two nations. Canada won 3-1 away in Switzerland in a friendly on May 15, 2002. Tuesday's match at BC Place will be just the second time the two sides have faced each other.

Standings

In Group B, Canada currently lead the table in first place, with Switzerland sitting second ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Canada today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.



