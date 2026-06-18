World Cup - Grp. B Los Angeles Stadium

Today's game between Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick-off at 18 Jun 2026, 20:00.

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is available to watch live in the United Kingdom. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet in a pivotal Group B fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with both sides desperate to build on frustrating opening draws. The match takes place at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Murat Yakin's Switzerland opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Qatar at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, a result that stung. Despite dominating possession, racking up 26 attempts and 10 shots on target, the Swiss were undone by a 93rd-minute own goal from Miro Muheim that gifted the Asian champions a share of the spoils.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, making their first World Cup appearance since Brazil 2014, showed considerable defensive resolve in their opener. Sergej Barbarez's side battled to a 1-1 draw against co-hosts Canada in Toronto, with Jovo Lukic's header giving the Zmajevi an early lead before Cyle Larin levelled late on.

With all four teams level on one point after the opening round of fixtures, this match in Southern California carries enormous weight. A win for either side puts them firmly on course for the knockout rounds; another draw leaves both nations sweating ahead of the final group game.

Switzerland will look to captain Granit Xhaka to control the tempo from midfield, while Breel Embolo, who converted a penalty against Qatar, leads the attack. Bosnia will rely on their compact defensive shape and the pace of wing-back Amar Dedic to threaten on the counter.

The fitness of Bosnia's legendary captain Edin Dzeko, who missed the opener against Canada with a shoulder injury, remains a significant question heading into this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin names a strong projected XI, with Gregor Kobel in goal and a back three of Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji, and Nico Elvedi. Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka anchor the midfield, with Michel Aebischer providing support. Dan Ndoye and Ruben Vargas operate in wider attacking roles, with Breel Embolo leading the line. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the Swiss ahead of this fixture.

Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Sergej Barbarez names his projected XI with Nikola Vasilj in goal, protected by a back four of Sead Kolasinac, Nikola Katic, Amar Dedic, and Tarik Muharemovic. Benjamin Tahirovic and Ivan Basic start in central midfield, with Amar Memic in support. Esmir Bajraktarevic and Jovo Lukic feature in attack alongside Ermedin Demirovic. No injuries or suspensions are currently confirmed, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Switzerland go into this match having won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five games, scoring seven goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Qatar on June 13 in their World Cup opener, while their best performance in the sequence was a 4-1 victory over Jordan on May 31. They did suffer a 4-3 defeat to Germany in March, a result that highlighted some vulnerability at the back.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have not won in four of their last five matches, posting two wins, three draws, and no defeats when counting their World Cup qualifying results. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Canada on June 12 in their tournament opener. They also drew 1-1 with Panama on June 6 and played out a goalless stalemate with North Macedonia on May 29. Bosnia scored four goals and conceded four across their last five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

SUI Last match BIH 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Switzerland 0 - 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The head-to-head record between these two nations is limited to a single previous meeting. Switzerland hosted Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly in March 2016, with Bosnia winning 2-0. That result makes this World Cup group stage encounter only the second recorded meeting between the two sides.

Standings

In Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Switzerland currently sit first and Bosnia and Herzegovina are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: