World Cup - Final Stage BC Place Vancouver

Today's game between Switzerland and Algeria will kick-off at 3 Jul 2026, 04:00.

Gemini

Switzerland vs Algeria is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on BBC One and via live stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. All three options are free to access.

Switzerland and Algeria meet in the FIFA World Cup round of 32 at BC Place in Vancouver, with kick-off scheduled for 11:00 PM ET on July 2, 2026.

Switzerland topped Group B with seven points, winning two of their three matches and showing the kind of composed, organised football that has made Murat Yakin's side one of the more reliable teams at this tournament. They beat co-hosts Canada 2-1 in their final group game, outclassing Jesse Marsch's side to finish above them in the standings.

Algeria arrive in Vancouver having survived a dramatic group stage. Vladimir Petkovic's side finished third in Group J, but their 3-3 draw with Austria on the final matchday — a match that had looked like a dead rubber — turned into one of the most chaotic finishes of the tournament so far. Riyad Mahrez scored twice against the Austrians, with Houssem Aouar providing both assists from a deeper midfield position.

Mahrez, at 35, remains the focal point of Algeria's attack. The veteran forward was rested for the opening loss to Argentina before returning to drive his side's recovery, and he arrives in Vancouver in form. Granit Xhaka, his counterpart in the Swiss midfield, is equally pivotal — the Sunderland man marshals the tempo for Yakin's side and remains one of the more influential players at this tournament despite his age.

Under Yakin, Switzerland have lost just once in their last ten competitive matches — a 3-2 defeat to Euro 2024 champions Spain. Algeria, for their part, have lost only once in their last seven, that defeat coming against Argentina in the group stage. Both sides are unbeaten against opponents outside FIFA's top ten over this stretch, and neither will face a top-ten ranked team until at least the quarter-finals should they advance.

The winners will face either Ghana or Colombia in the last 16. For Algeria, reaching the round of 16 would represent only the second time in their history they have progressed to that stage. Switzerland, by contrast, are expected to go deep and will see this as a fixture they are capable of winning.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Switzerland vs Algeria live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and the latest team news.

How to watch Switzerland vs Algeria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of the match. The projected XI lines up with Gregor Kobel in goal, a back four of Luca Jaquez, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, and Ricardo Rodriguez, a midfield pairing of Remo Freuler and Granit Xhaka, with Ruben Vargas, Johan Manzambi, and Dan Ndoye in support, and Breel Embolo as the central striker.

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic also has no confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage. The projected XI has Oussama Benbot in goal, with Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, and Rayan Ait Nouri across the back. Nabil Bentaleb and Houssem Aouar anchor midfield, with Ibrahim Maza and Fares Chaibi in support, and Riyad Mahrez and Amine Gouiri leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if further information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Switzerland have won three of their last five matches, drawing two and losing none. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Canada on June 24, with Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi on the scoresheet. They also beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 on June 18 in the group stage. Their only dropped points across the five-match run came in a 1-1 draw with Qatar and a 1-1 draw with Australia in a pre-tournament friendly. Switzerland scored 13 goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Algeria have won three of their last five, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with Austria on June 28, a match in which Mahrez scored twice. Before that, they beat Jordan 2-1 on June 23, having come from behind. Their only defeat was a 3-0 loss to Argentina on June 17. In pre-tournament friendlies, they beat Bolivia 4-0 and the Netherlands 1-0. Algeria scored eleven goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





No recent head-to-head data is available for meetings between Switzerland and Algeria. This round-of-32 fixture at BC Place in Vancouver is only the third meeting between the two nations in recorded history, with the previous two encounters — both friendlies — taking place in 1983 and 1986, each resulting in Swiss victories.

Standings

Switzerland finished first in Group B. Algeria advanced from Group J in third place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Switzerland vs Algeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: