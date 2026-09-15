EFL Trophy - Game Week 1 15 Sept 2026 - 14:00 County Ground

Today's game between Swindon Town and Crystal Palace Academy will kick off at 15 Sept 2026, 19:00.

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This EFL Trophy fixture is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Swindon Town host Crystal Palace Academy at the County Ground in the EFL Trophy, with both sides looking to make their mark in Southern Group E.

Swindon arrive at this fixture in mixed League Two form. A heavy 4-0 defeat to York City on September 12 was a setback, though the Robins had strung together back-to-back wins over Colchester United and Port Vale before that loss.

Crystal Palace's under-21 side come into the game sitting top of Southern Group E. The young Eagles have been competitive in the Premier Reserve League 1, drawing 1-1 with Arsenal Academy and beating Aston Villa Academy 2-0 in their two most recent outings.

The County Ground provides a testing environment for any academy side, and Swindon will be eager to use home advantage to bounce back from their midweek league disappointment.

Palace's youngsters, though, have shown they can handle pressure. Their reserve league results suggest a squad with genuine quality and confidence.

For Swindon, this cup competition offers a chance to build momentum ahead of their League Two campaign. Three points here would do plenty for team morale.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this EFL Trophy fixture.

How to watch Swindon Town vs Crystal Palace Academy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for Swindon Town has not been confirmed ahead of this EFL Trophy fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and lineup information will be added closer to kick-off.

Crystal Palace Academy have also not released squad details for this match. No absences or probable lineup data is currently available, and updates are expected nearer to the start of the game.

Form

Swindon Town have won three and lost two of their last five League Two matches. Their most recent result was a 4-0 defeat to York City on September 12, which followed consecutive wins over Colchester United (3-1) and Port Vale (3-1). Across those five games, Swindon scored nine goals and conceded nine. The Robins have shown they can find the net freely but have struggled for defensive consistency.

Crystal Palace Academy have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five Premier Reserve League 1 fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa Academy on August 28, and they drew 1-1 with Arsenal Academy before that. Palace scored eight goals and conceded four across those five games, with their only defeat coming against Manchester United Academy in May.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met once in the EFL Trophy, with Crystal Palace Academy winning 2-0 at the County Ground on August 30, 2022. That result means Palace hold the only recorded head-to-head victory between these clubs in this competition.

Standings

Southern Grp. E Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Crystal Palace Academy CPA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Newport County NEW 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Plymouth Argyle PLY 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Swindon Town SWI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualification to next stage

In Southern Group E of the EFL Trophy, Crystal Palace Academy sit first while Swindon Town are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swindon Town vs Crystal Palace Academy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: