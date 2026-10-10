League Two - Game Week 10 10 Oct 2026 - 07:30 County Ground

Today's game between Swindon Town and Crewe Alexandra will kick off at 10 Oct 2026, 12:30.

Gemini

Swindon Town vs Crewe Alexandra is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this League Two fixture are listed below.





Swindon Town host Crewe Alexandra at the County Ground in a League Two fixture that pits a struggling home side against one of the division's form teams.

Ian Holloway's Swindon come into this match having won none of their last four League Two outings, with defeats to Rochdale and Salford City bookending a draw with Accrington Stanley. A run like that breeds pressure, and the County Ground faithful will be expecting a response.

Crewe arrive in a far more confident mood. Lee Bell's side beat Bristol Rovers 3-1 last weekend and sit third in the table, making them among the most dangerous visitors Swindon could face at this stage of the season.

The head-to-head record adds another layer of intrigue. Crewe won the reverse fixture at the County Ground earlier this calendar year, and Swindon have struggled to contain them in recent meetings.

For Holloway, this is a chance to arrest a slide that threatens to drag Swindon deeper into mid-table mediocrity. For Bell and Crewe, three points would keep the pressure on the sides above them at the top of League Two.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this League Two fixture live.

How to watch Swindon Town vs Crewe Alexandra with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ian Holloway has not confirmed a probable lineup for Swindon ahead of this fixture, and the club has not yet released injury or suspension news. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell is similarly yet to confirm his squad, with no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Swindon have taken one point from their last three League Two matches, drawing 1-1 with Accrington Stanley but losing to both Rochdale (1-0) and Salford City (1-0). Across their last five matches in all competitions, they have won none, drawing once and losing four times. That run includes EFL Trophy defeats to Newport County and Crystal Palace Academy, leaving the Robins short of confidence and goals.

Crewe's recent form tells a different story. Bell's side have won two of their last three League Two games, beating Bristol Rovers 3-1 most recently and earning draws against Rotherham United and Shrewsbury Town. Their only defeat across the last five matches came in the EFL Trophy against Blackpool, where a 2-2 draw ended in a loss. In League Two alone, they have scored five goals and conceded two across three matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-2 Crewe win at the County Ground in February 2026, a result that will linger in Swindon minds. Before that, Swindon won convincingly, beating Crewe 3-0 at Gresty Road in August 2025. The five-match head-to-head record is evenly split, with each side claiming two wins and one draw, though Crewe have the advantage of that most recent result.

Standings

Crewe sit third in League Two, firmly in the promotion picture, while Swindon are 13th, in the bottom half of the table. The gap between these two sides in the standings makes this a genuine test of where Swindon's season is heading.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Swindon Town vs Crewe Alexandra today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: